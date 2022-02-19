In a banner day for both programs, Dobyns-Bennett had 10 state qualifiers and Science Hill was right behind with eight at Saturday’s TSSAA Section 1-AA wrestling tournament at the Topper Palace.
The Hilltoppers had more individual champions (5) than did the Indians (3). Maryville won the team standings with 177.5 points, followed by Dobyns-Bennett with 169 and Science Hill with 152.5.
Gavin Armstrong started the Dobyns-Bennett bounty by pinning Coen Lovin from Maryville to win the 120-pound final. Jake Dempsey pulled out a 3-1 sudden victory to capture the 138 final.
The Indians’ Max Norman added another medal by pinning Heritage’s Nathan McKee in 1:09 to win the 145 final.
Three other Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers — Cannon Mullins at 132, Jimmy Taylor at 170 and Garrett Crowder at 220 — reached the final round.
Other state qualifiers were: Robby Irvin, who was third at 160, along with fourth-place finishers Judah Moore (126), Xander Harris (152) and Aidan Rhoton (195).
SCIENCE HILL SURGES
Science Hill’s Stiles Miller started off the championship round with a pin of Maryville’s Kainen Kyle in the 106-pound final. Dylan Winters added a second title for the Hilltoppers with a technical fall victory at 126.
It became a double day of celebration for the Miller family when Tripp Miller pinned Maryville’s Wes Day in the 152 final. Devon Medina added a fourth title, winning the 195 final by major decision.
Heavyweight Keimel Redford gave the Hilltoppers their fifth individual title by winning a decision.
James Ferrell at 138 and Perry Tate at 182 posted third-place finishes after winning their consolation matches. Peyton Pridemore was fourth at 170.
Daniel Boone’s Michael Hughes qualified for state by placing fourth at 138.
GIRLS REGION
Four Science Hill girls qualified for the state in Friday’s Region 1 girls championships.
Emily Mattison pinned Sevier County’s Mary Ogle to win the 114-pound weight class.
Ansley Reed reached the 120 final, while Alex Costello and Dakota Ward advanced with fourth-place finishes at 126 and 132, respectively.
Sullivan East also had four state qualifiers. Hailey Robinson at 138 and Amelia Malcolm at 145 each posted second-place finishes. Wachipi Hamelryckat (120) and Christa Whitaker-Fortner (185) both placed third.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Alivia Ryan was the champion at 100 with a pin of Maryville Heritage’s Alex McDonald. Angel Coger from West Ridge placed second at 152.
Daniel Boone’s Sallie Lundy also qualified at 152, while Elizabethton’s Sophia Perry placed third at 132.
Gibbs won the team title 155-81 over Greeneville. Science Hill finished fourth and Sullivan East was fifth in the team standings.