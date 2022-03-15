Dobyns-Bennett is looking for more than just a “cup of coffee” appearance at the boys’ state basketball tournament.
And Hampton is happy to finally get another shot at playing in Murfreesboro after the great disappointment of 2020.
The Indians will take on Coffee County in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A event Wednesday at Murphy Center. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. EDT.
D-B is seeking its first state tournament victory in 30 years.
Hampton will be center stage Thursday at 10:30 a.m. against West Carroll in the Class 1A tournament.
“We are just blessed to get the opportunity to play in the state tournament,” said Hampton coach Ned Smith, whose team was denied the chance two years ago because of COVID.
Also in the state mix are Greeneville, which played Jackson North Side on Tuesday in a Class 3A game, and North Greene. The Class 1A Huskies play Clay County at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
DOBYNS-BENNETT (30-6) vs. COFFEE COUNTY (24-9)
D-B coach Chris Poore said the Indians have a good bracket position.
“I really like our matchup,” Poore said. “I feel we have five playmakers who can be a nightmare for teams. And when teams try to play the way Coffee County plays, we’ve had good success.”
The Red Raiders appear to be a scrappy bunch, having avenged four of their nine losses this season.
They lost to Blackman, but turned around and beat the Blaze 11 days later. Coffee County lost twice to Franklin County in four meetings, but won the most important one — a 64-47 decision in the Region 3-4A semifinals. And the Raiders lost twice to Walker Valley by double digits in December, but beat the Mustangs in the region championship — erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and winning in double overtime.
Coffee seems to be playing its best basketball of late, winning 15 of its last 17 games. The Raiders scored over 60 points only four times in that stretch.
“They play a deliberate offensive style, but what they do they are very good at,” Poore said. “Offensively they run their stuff really well and get the shots they want.
“They are overall a physical team. I expect it to be a battle. They make you earn everything and pack it in. They don’t let teams score a lot of points.”
Leading the way for Coffee County are 6-foot-1 guard Dayne Crosslin and 6-3 post Connor Shemwell.
“Crosslin is a nice player,” Poore said. “Shemwell is their second-leading scorer and he plays physical, with a chip on his shoulder.”
Other keys are 6-1 guard Brady Nugent, 5-10 guard Aidan Abellana, and 6-3 senior post Phinehas Rollman.
In contrast to Coffee’s methodical approach, the Indians can light up the scoreboard. They topped 80 points 11 times in their last 17 games.
And while the senior-laden squad hasn’t been to The Boro — this is D-B’s first appearance since a 2010 blowout loss — it has big-game experience.
“I would definitely take these seniors anywhere,” Poore said. “They have been in big games and tough games for three years now. There’s no moment I don’t trust them.”
Another factor in D-B’s favor is shooting in the wide-open Murphy Center. That’s because the Indians play their home games in a similar arena with a deep background behind the goals.
“I’ve said all along I felt if we get (to Murfreesboro), we will play well,” Poore said. “And that’s one of the reasons for that. When I took Jefferson County (to the state tournament in 2014), it was a completely different game.”
The Patriots shot just 24 percent from the field in the first half and 31 percent for the game in a 66-45 loss to Oak Ridge.
“I think we will shoot it well and the arena will play in our favor,” Poore said.
D-B is led by post Jack Browder and guard Jonavan Gillespie. Post Malachi Hale, guard Brady Stump and guard Carter Metz round out a starting lineup where all five players average double figures in scoring. McKinley Tincher is a key player off the bench.
D-B is in the state for the 30th time with a record of 46-28. The Tribe has one title, coming in 1945. D-B was runner-up in 1955, 1957, 1961 and 1973.
Coffee County, which won its first district title in 40 years, is in the state tournament for the first time since 1965 — when it was Manchester Central. Allan Taylor played on that squad, and his son, Andrew, is the head coach of this year’s team. As Manchester Central, the team made seven appearances from 1942-1965.
HAMPTON (26-8) vs. WEST CARROLL (22-4)
The Bulldogs are looking for their fourth semifinal appearance in the last 11 years.
Smith said he’s most concerned with War Eagles standouts Jalen Anglin and Josh Clark.
“(Anglin) is a good point guard who shoots deep 3-pointers and finishes good at the basket,” Smith said. “(Clark) is their best post player, and a good shooter from the foul line. He’s also hard to block out.”
A high-octane team that has scored over 80 points 11 times in its last 19 games, West Carroll isn’t shy on pulling the trigger.
“They are quick and will shoot from anywhere,” Smith said. “The biggest challenge is to try to contain their two best players.”
The Bulldogs are here for the 15th time. They won the title in 1960, before classification, and finished runner-up in Class A in 1981 and 1983. They have an all-time record of 16-13.
West Carroll is in the field for the second straight year, having lost 56-52 to eventual runner-up Memphis Academy of Health Sciences in last year’s quarterfinals.
NORTH GREENE (31-5) vs. CLAY COUNTY (23-6)
It’s a tough task for the Huskies as the Bulldogs are the defending state champions and return Grant Strong, the TSSAA Mr. Basketball award winner.
Strong was the MVP of last year’s state tournament, helping his team beat North Greene 65-49 in the semifinals.