Some people say, work harder. Dobyns-Bennett standout Jonavan Gillespie adds: work smarter.
At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, Gillespie won’t be the biggest guy on the football field or basketball court. But his advantages include speed, quickness, an overflowing cup of athleticism, and the blessing of being able to blend work ethic and efficiency into a rhythm of success.
“I think IQ is the biggest part of it,” Gillespie said. “If you just work smarter, you don’t have problems. And if you’re pretty fast and athletic, height is not really a problem.”
Gillespie is currently an important contributor for D-B’s undefeated football team as a wide receiver and defensive back. And he was an integral part of the Indians run to the Class 4A state basketball championship earlier this year.
On the gridiron, Gillespie leads the Indians with 505 all-purpose yards. He has 423 yards receiving with three touchdowns as the Indians are off to a 5-0 start.
“He is such a competitor,” Indians’ head football coach Joey Christian said.
D-B basketball coach Chris Poore said Gillespie brings more to the table than meets the eye.
“Jonavan is a rare talent who can’t be measured by stature,” Poore said. “He is a true competitor, proven winner, and his game steps up when the lights seem to be the brightest. He is one of the best guards in our state and one of the most decorated to come through D-B. Jonavan Gillespie makes me a much better coach.”
AN ATHLETIC FAMILY
Jonavan, a native of Kingsport, isn’t the only person in the Gillespie family tree who can flat-out ball. His first cousin is Ja’Kobi Gillespie, the former Greeneville star athlete who is in his freshman year of basketball at Belmont University.
“We’re super close,” Jonavan said. “We’ve actually been friends for a while.”
Also, Jonavan has two cousins — Jordan Gillespie and Jaevon Gillespie — who play football for UVA-Wise. They were both part of state championship teams at Greeneville.
GROWING INTO THE GAME
Basketball was the first sport that caught Gillespie’s eyes. Football came along in the fifth grade, but it wasn’t a good fit.
“I was terrible at first,” Gillespie said with a laugh. “But I finally got the hang of it after a while.”
Gillespie was a linebacker and running back, but made the transition to the outside and found his niche. He said offense is the best part of his game these days — and just like basketball he uses quickness to confound opponents.
“If somebody is trying to press, quickness usually gets them off,” said Gillespie, who added footwork as another element that translates from basketball to football. “After that, you’re wide open. I like playing offense more than defense, but not by that much.”
Most of all, Gillespie said he enjoys the atmosphere of high school football.
“I love the energy on Friday nights,” he said. “It’s fun when you get a touchdown and everybody is hyping you up. It’s amazing.”
THE ROAD AHEAD
Dobyns-Bennett hasn’t yet reached the meat of its football schedule, but Gillespie said the pieces are in place to compete at a high level.
“I think we have amazing skill players,” Gillespie said. “This year we might have the best skill players around. I think we can make it pretty far, but we’ve got to keep working.”
Can the basketball success help the football team have a season to remember?
“We want to do it again in basketball, and we definitely need one for football, too,” Gillespie said.
INFLUENCES
Gillespie said his former stepdad, Gerald Sensabaugh, and his dad helped him improve as a player.
“We used to have a basketball goal outside, and (Sensabaugh) would tell me what I needed to do,” Gillespie said. “Also my dad has played a big part in it. And my cousins, Ja’Kobi and all of them, helped me when I was younger and are still helping me today.
“Coach Christian pushes me, too. He’s like a friend and a good leader. And I love Coach Poore. He’s always making jokes and he’s a good leader.”
Gillespie said he has been racking up good grades, and added he plans on going to college.
“I definitely want to go to school, and I think I want to play sports in college, too,” he said.