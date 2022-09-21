Football David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie (88) leads the Indians with 505 all-purpose yards through five games.

 Todd Brase

Some people say, work harder. Dobyns-Bennett standout Jonavan Gillespie adds: work smarter.

At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, Gillespie won’t be the biggest guy on the football field or basketball court. But his advantages include speed, quickness, an overflowing cup of athleticism, and the blessing of being able to blend work ethic and efficiency into a rhythm of success.

Farragut at Dobyns-Bennett for the Class 4A East Regions Sectional game. (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie defends in last year's sectional basketball game against Farragut.

