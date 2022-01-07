BLOUNTVILLE — The fresh-faced boys basketball program at West Ridge held up quite well in its first Big 5 Conference test, but the league’s established favorite simply had too much Friday night as Dobyns-Bennett posted a 73-61 road win at a packed Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Indians (14-4, 2-0) displayed their deep reservoir of capable scorers and used two decisive second-half spurts to take care of the Wolves (11-6, 0-1).
“One heck of an effort by our guys,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said of his first-year program. “That’s a great basketball team. Seasoned, together ... I mean, they made the right pass at the right time and they drive the basketball and they’ve got five guys that can score.
“Our guys went toe-to-toe and I’m very proud. These guys haven’t played in a game like that and they played like champions. Just a couple runs that (D-B) made got us and that’s it. But they had the runs in them. They can do it.”
After obtaining a 28-27 edge at intermission, the Tribe led 38-37 when they turned in a 9-2 run to gain a 46-39 advantage with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Brady Stump and McKinley Tincher both hit 3-point bombs to fuel that rally.
Then after the Wolves got back to within 49-45 heading into the final period, Dobyns-Bennett put its foot down, running off a 14-2 outburst to assume total command 63-47 with 4:46 remaining in the game.
And the damage came from everywhere, particularly with 3-point bombs from Malachi Hale, Jonavan Gillespie and Jack Browder. In addition, Hale had a two-hand slam after rolling off a screen after Stump had produced a three-point play.
Stump led the usually balanced Indians with 17 points. Browder finished with 16 points while Gillespie and Carter Metz both tossed in 13. The 6-foot-4 Browder ripped four of D-B’s 11 makes from beyond the arc and Gillespie bagged three.
Hale was held scoreless in the first half but did kick in nine points thereafter. D-B coach Chris Poore knows his offensive weapons are plentiful.
“Yeah, you know I love this team,” Poore said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons and they are bought in to the mission. It’s a different guy every night and that’s an advantage for us.
“I was pleased with our effort. They have a good team that plays gritty, plays chippy. Tough environment, but I was pleased to come here and get a big win.”
The Wolves were led by the 18-point outing of Ty Barb. Dawson Arnold and Wade Witcher scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the West Ridge bench.
LADY TRIBE GETS WIN
The Dobyns-Bennett girls opened conference play with a major win, overcoming a rough first quarter to knock off homestanding West Ridge 54-49.
D-B (9-8, 1-0) wiped out a 16-7 deficit after the first eight minutes with a 20-9 spurt over the second period to gain a 27-25 advantage at halftime, and the Indians maintained control throughout most of the second half.
“They put us in a hole and we had to fight our way back,” D-B veteran coach Bill Francis said. “The credit goes to every kid who got into the game tonight.
“We’re young and we might not always do the smartest things, but these girls are always going to compete to the end and that’s what I love about them.”
The Indians were led by the 16-point outing of Hannah Frye and the twin 15-point efforts of Olivia Doran and Caroline Hill. Hill hit four 3-point jumpers.
The balanced Wolves (12-5, 0-1) were paced by the 11 points of Fallon Taylor.