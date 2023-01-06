KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams.

In the evening’s first game, the West Ridge girls claimed a 44-43 nail-biter to score their first-ever victory over the Lady Indians.

