KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams.
In the evening’s first game, the West Ridge girls claimed a 44-43 nail-biter to score their first-ever victory over the Lady Indians.
The boys game was much closer than the final score would indicate, considering West Ridge held a 33-29 advantage at halftime. The Wolves were up 38-36 when it started to go sideways for the visitors, who missed 17 of 18 shots from beyond the arc after intermission.
“We had to adjust on defense and quit giving wide-open looks,” D-B senior guard Brady Stump said. “And just play harder, try to get more rebounds.”
While the Wolves (10-7, 0-1) went five straight possessions without scoring, Stump nailed a 3-point jumper, Charlie McHugh swished a 14-footer in the lane and Jonavan Gillespie made a pair of free throws, and D-B assumed a 43-38 edge it would not relinquish.
West Ridge got as close as 47-45 late in the third period, but the Tribe (9-8, 1-0) rolled thereafter behind the offensive fireworks of Stump and Gillespie.
Stump finished with 27 points after making five 3s. Gillespie, a senior guard, knocked in 22 points and freshman Zayden Hayes added 10 off the bench.
D-B, which expects to get injured star Dante Oliver back next week, wrapped it up by scoring 17 of the game’s final 19 points.
“I feel like we all contribute in our own ways,” Stump said. “And I feel like the younger guys can set us (Stump and Gillespie) up for good looks and we can get them good looks, so it’s a good combination out here.
“We all look forward to when Dante gets back.”
West Ridge was led by the 14-point effort of senior Wade Witcher, who hit 3-pointers on three straight trips down the floor late in the second quarter to help the Wolves finish the half with a 15-6 spurt.
Dawson Arnold scored 11 points and Parker Leming had 10 for the Wolves.
Girls West Ridge 44, D-B 43
West Ridge tried to give it away, but the Lady Wolves made plays when they had to and claimed their historic win over the Lady Indians.
The Wolves (9-8, 1-0) trailed 29-24 at halftime before storming back behind an aggressive 2-3 zone led by veteran guard Rachel Niebruegge, whose pressure up top helped keep D-B (6-11, 0-1) scoreless after halftime until there was 1:38 left in the third period. By then, West Ridge had turned in an 11-0 spurt by riding the play of its twin towers, 6-4 Lilly Bates and 6-2 Alexis Hood.
“I think our defense did a phenomenal job,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “Rachel Niebruegge was everywhere. She did a phenomenal job for us.”
Still, D-B rallied after the Wolves went up 40-32, forcing six straight West Ridge turnovers to score eight consecutive points and tie the game.
“That’s kind of been our kryptonite all year, where we’ve been in ball games but then lost our heads a little bit,” Walling said. “This time we finished it out.”
After an offensive putback by Fallon Taylor gave West Ridge a 42-40 advantage with 15 seconds remaining, the Wolves finally solved D-B’s intense, full-court pressure while holding a 42-41 lead and got a breakaway layup by Allie Reilly to basically seal the deal.
West Ridge relied offensively on Bates and Hood, a D-B transfer. Feasting on lobs over a fronting defense, Hood scored 16 points and Bates contributed 14.
D-B, which scored just three points in the third quarter, was led by the 13-point game of Hannah Frye and the 10-point outing of Caroline Hill.