Dobyns-Bennett is expected to be the biggest challenger to defending Class AAA state championship Science Hill in the Big 5 Conference.
The Indians were the last team to beat the Hilltoppers in 2021 before Science Hill’s run to the state title. There’s a solid rotation of pitchers led by senior right hander Jake Timbes, who has a lot of big-game experience. Aiden Byington and Turner Stout are juniors expected to have big years.
It’s a strong lineup that includes Peyton Grimm, an athletic outfielder with power. Sam Ritz, an outfield and third baseman, has a lot of pop in his bat and can hit to all fields. Timbes plays shortstop when not on the mound.
Other top players include catcher Tanner Kilgore coming off a great sophomore year and Isaac Hale, who has plenty experience and has worked hard to get stronger.
“This group has good talent and is looking to gel this year,” Indians coach Ryan Wagner said. “The guys have worked hard and now is the fun part in getting to compete and play games with their teammates that they will remember forever. We have a super competitive schedule and could have some learning lessons early. We hope this helps us play our best ball in April and May.”
DANIEL BOONE
The Trailblazers pushed the eventual state champions to the limit, losing three one-run games to Science Hill in 2021. Graduation has hit Daniel Boone hard, although the ’Blazers still have good talent.
In fact, they could be “Jones-ing” for a strong season. Junior Brogan Jones, an ETSU commit, brings experience as a right-handed pitcher and shortstop. Fellow junior Griffen Jones is an athletic outfielder, who can cover a lot of ground. Graham Jones is a freshman right hander looking to accumulate innings.
Other pitchers include junior Aiden Roller, described as a crafty left hander who can throw three pitches for strikes, and strong-armed sophomore Brayden Blankenship. Seniors in the infield are Hudson York, Zach Zuehlke, J.T. Sipos and Will Stevens.
“We are talented but very young,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We will have to grow up quick in order to compete with a strong non-conference schedule and the always-tough Big 5 schedule. We know what is in front of us, but I like our toughness.”
DAVID CROCKETT
The Pioneers could be tough as well, particularly when 6-foot-6 right hander Gage Peterson is on the mound. His velocity is good and he has a good command of the strike zone.
Garrett Leonard is the team’s No. 2 pitcher as well as a strong hitter and a good middle infielder. Left hander Jacob Ayers changes the pace and creates some tough pitching matchups.
Noah Oster, a new edition to the team, is the lead-off batter and a speedy outfielder. Hayden Osburn, described as a Swiss-army knife, is primarily a third baseman, but can contribute at multiple positions. Caleb Bradburn and Brenden Reid bring strong defensive efforts at catcher and other spots, while Nate Laws is a steady presence in the infield with an ability to turn double plays.
“We look to compete with whoever steps across the lines with us,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “With a tough schedule, we look to be ready to play our best baseball in May. We are senior-heavy and that presence in the dugout and locker room is felt every day. The guys work hard and love each other.”
WEST RIDGE
With the strong traditions of Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central coming together, the Wolves could be a factor in the new Big 5 Conference.
After all, South won the Region 1-AA title with ETSU commit Drew Hoover going 8-1 with 74 strikeouts in 2021. He had a complete-game win over Greeneville in the region tournament, as did Milligan commit Marshall Buchanan in a win over Unicoi County in the title game.
Jackson Dean adds to a strong rotation, while top position players include third baseman Sean Reed, who hit .487 with 14 doubles and 39 RBIs last season. Hoover, who plays left field and first base, had a .444 average with 12 doubles and 37 RBIs. Centerfielder Isaac Haynie is a clutch player who has come through in big moments.
“It’s exciting to come together with the new school. These kids have the opportunity to do something few people do to start something new,” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover said. “Hopefully, by the end of the year, we will have a chance to compete and be successful. We have a chance to be good in May when tournament season starts.”