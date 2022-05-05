KINGSPORT— On Senior Night for the Dobyns-Bennett boys soccer team, junior Grayson Hammond gave them the best parting gift ever. Hammond’s stellar goal in the 23rd minute proved to be the game-winner that allowed the Indians to upend archrival Science Hill 2-0 on Thursday at Indian Highland Park.
The victory not only secured an undefeated regular season for D-B (14-0-3, 6-0-2), it also gave the Tribe the District 1-AAA regular-season crown and the No. 1 seed in next week’s district tournament.
“It’s been a fun ride,” said D-B coach Tom LaGuardia, “To see a team go undefeated against the schedule we’ve played is great. I couldn’t be any happier for the guys.”
Science Hill (10-5-2, 6-1-1) seemed to have the better of play in the early stages of the match. But an uncharacteristic mistake on the Hilltoppers’ backline allowed D-B senior Maddox DeVinney to slip a ball through to Hammond, who instantly sent a shot past Science Hill keeper Robert Eaton.
The ball hit net just inside the far post and the Tribe found itself on the positive end of a 1-0 score.
“There was a lot of adrenaline out there,” Hammond said. “It all happened so fast and then the ball was in the net.”
Momentum swung in D-B’s direction for the remainder of the first half and the score remained the same going into halftime.
“We didn’t really make any tactical changes at the half,” LaGuardia said. “We just talked about taking over the midfield and that seemed to do the trick in the second half.”
The ’Toppers finally got untracked as time wound down. In the 68th minute, Science Hill got off a shot right in front of an open D-B net that would have tied the contest. But the ball sailed harmlessly over the crossbar and the Indians’ lead was intact.
As time ran down, Science Hill pushed forward seeking the equalizer. But that led to another miscue.
A long ball from the Indians’ Hammond bounced over the head of Eaton and onto the foot of DeVinney, who cruised goalward and guided the ball into the goal with less than a minute to go, sealing the victory.
“It is a game of mistakes,” said Science Hill coach David Strickland. “We made a couple and they cost us. Sometimes the game isn’t fair, we’ll learn from this. We just move on and get ready for the next game.”
UP NEXT
D-B will host the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Daniel Boone and West Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the district semifinals. Science Hill will host David Crockett the same night to see which team advances to Thursday’s championship match.