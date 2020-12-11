JOHNSON CITY — Basketball teams play for the postseason, and fortunately for Dobyns-Bennett there’s plenty of regular season remaining.
The Indians didn’t knock down big shots and rarely had the momentum on Friday night. The result was a 65-58 loss to Farragut during the Roundball tournament at Science Hill’s old gym.
“It’s what a postseason game will look like,” said D-B head coach Chris Poore. “It will be physical. It will be half-court execution. And it’s something this team struggles with right now.
“We’ve got to be able to get buckets, attack the rim, and be physical. I thought we did that at times. But you’ve got to be able to finish it off at the free throw line. We did a poor job of making them pay for those fouls. We gave them a free out by just going up there and clanging.”
The Indians were 13 of 26 from the free throw line with seven different players missing at least one from the charity stripe in a seven-point loss.
Despite getting 23 points from Malachi Hale, D-B fell to 7-2 on the season and lost for the second time in three games. Farragut improved to 3-3.
COMEBACK SQUASHED
The Indians made a couple of bids to force a tighter game in the second half. But each time a key mistake cost them.
“We made an errant cross-court-pass turnover that resulted in a layup,” Poore said. “The other time we cut it down we gambled in the backcourt and let them go by us and they made a three.”
Discipline was the missing ingredient, Poore said.
“We weren’t disciplined enough to play straight-up defense,” he said. “We wanted to be pretty and get that home run. Both times it burned us.”
In the fourth quarter, a trey by Brady Stump made it 52-45. The Indians got a stop, but couldn’t finish a fast-break opportunity.
Farragut answered with an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 55-45 with 3:50 to go. The Indians didn’t make a serious threat down the stretch.
SECOND HALF
Malachi Hale scored the first four points on the second half to get the Indians back on balance. Jack Browder’s and-one delivery cut it to 35-29 midway through the third quarter.
Stump hit a pair of free throwns to cut it to three, but Ryan Neal drove home a corner trey ball to extend the Admirals’ lead back to seven points at 38-31. A Dillon Atwell theft and layup made it 40-31 with 2:50 remaining in the third quarter.
Browder hit a pair of buckets late in the third quarter and the Indians cut Farragut’s lead to 43-28 heading into the final 12 minutes.
EARLY REPORT
The Indians got off to a solid start with an early trey ball from Hale. They led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
But it wasn’t a friendly second quarter for Dobyns-Bennett. The Admirals heated up from 3-ball land, racing past the Indians to take the lead. By halftime, the Admirals had an 33-22 advantage.
SCORING LEADERS
Following Hale was Browder, who totaled 13 points. Jahson Dennis added seven.
D-B’s scheduled game against Morristown East on Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns for the Hurricanes’ program.
Farragut got 21 points from Dillon Atwell and 15 from Ryan Neal.