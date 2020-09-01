BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett had four golfers with rounds 75 or better to end Science Hill’s six-year stranglehold on the Big 11 Conference championship Tuesday at Tri-Cities Golf Course.
The Indians’ No. 1 golfer, Taylor Kilgore, led the way with a low round of 70. Zac Fletcher and Sam Barbour each finished at 72 and William Karst posted a 75 to round out the scoring. It gave the Indians a 289-297 overall win over the Hilltoppers.
It was a Sullivan County sweep of top honors.
Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette shot a low round of 66 to capture the boys’ individual medalist. Kara Carter of Sullivan South won girls’ individual medalist, while Tennessee High took home the girls’ team title.
BOYS COMPETITION
Dobyns-Bennett was strong throughout its lineup in the team victory. Ethan Lawson posted a 78 and Eli Murdock added an 83 which didn’t count toward the Indians’ team total.
“We put a whole match together top to bottom, one through six,” D-B coach Michael Holt said. “I’m pleased with these young men. I’ve got boys on this team who have played their tails off for four straight years. To see this come to fruition for them, it’s the reason I do this.
“It’s a special group of young men and it was nice to see them string together such good numbers from top to bottom. With Taylor and Zac, my expectations are probably inflated for those two young men, but no matter how much I inflate them, they always seem to meet them.”
The Indians had to battle the weather as well as the competition. A couple of hard rains, followed by extreme humidity, made it challenging at times.
“The elements have gotten to us in the past,” Kilgore said. “A couple of us have had great rounds going in past regions and the other top tournaments and then, the rain has gotten to us. Today, we were able fight through the day. To win the conference, this is awesome.”
Science Hill, led by McKibben Teal’s 71, wasn’t that far off the pace. The Hilltoppers got a 74 from Kipp Hambrick, a 75 from Ari Madhok, while Pujan Shah and John Cheek each finished with 77.
“I’m really proud of the way the guys played today. We broke 300,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “I can’t say enough about McKibben, how he played today. With Teal leading the way and Kipp and Ari coming in with 74 and 75, it’s not that we played bad. D-B just played better.”
Daniel Boone had four golfers shoot in the 70s to finish third at 306. Aiden Hyder led the way with a 74, followed by Dailey Carder with a 76, John Hale with a 77 and Austin Moody with a 79.
Elizabethton, led by Carson Peters and Caleb Tipton each at 74, finished fourth at 309 and Tennessee High at 313 rounded out the top five.
Robinette shot a 34 over his first nine holes and a 32 over his final nine to win the individual title by three strokes over Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle. He made the most of favorable conditions on the greens.
“I was putting really good today and made some long putts,” Robinette said. “The greens were soaked after it quit raining, but luckily I made most of my putts before then so I didn’t have to deal with that much. There’s a lot of good players in this district so it feels nice to win this.”
GIRLS COMPETITION
It was a shootout on the girls’ side where Carter birdied the final two holes to capture the individual medalist. She finished at 68, one stroke ahead of Tennessee High’s Noelia Adkins.
“Noelia and I were neck-and-neck all day,” Carter said. “I kept everybody’s score since we weren’t trading score cards and I knew I had to birdie the last hole. She putted and I knew I had to make it, so I was like, ‘Hit the flag stick and don’t leave it short.’”
Like Robinette on the boys’ side, she got aggressive on the softer greens, shooting a 32 over her first nine holes.
“You could shoot at the pin and hit at the number and it wasn’t moving,” she said. “That made it easier to play yardage because the putts were easier and my putting was so much better than it has been.”
Adkins led the Lady Vikings to a 140-151 team win over Dobyns-Bennett in the team competition. Besides Adkins’ 69, Madeline Simcox came through with a 71. Adkins’ sister, Isabella, posted a round of 72.
Isabella van der Biest shot a 70 to lead the Lady Indians in the runner-up finish. McKenzie Hawk’s 81 was the other score which counted. South was third as Kirystn Moore’s 83 was added to Carter’s total.
There are other tournaments over the next couple of weeks before the teams meet again in Large Schools, District 1 tournament at Ridgefields Golf Club on Sept. 21.