KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett exploded for eight first-inning runs and cruised to a 10-2 baseball win over Karns during the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic on Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Peyton Grimm homered and joined Sam Ritz and Turner Stout with two RBIs apiece. Mason Kerkoff had two hits.
Westside 5, Dobyns-Bennett 4
KINGSPORT — Turner Stout socked an RBI double to push the game into extra innings, but a ninth-inning Indians’ error opened the door for the Rams.
Stout and Andrew Myers each had two hits for Dobyns-Bennett.
Science Hill 7, Gibbs 0
In a battle of defending state champions, the Class AAA title-holder Hilltoppers ruled the diamond against the Class AA 2021 champion Eagles.
Ryan Smith pitched a terrific complete game, allowing just four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Jake Bedard and Nate Conner each had three hits while Clayton Ball totaled two as the Hilltoppers improved to 20-4 on the season.
Greeneville 10, Daniel Boone 7
The Trailblazers scored four runs with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but three straight strikeouts cut the rally short.
Jackson Leonard homered and drove in two runs for Boone while Tim McGonigle went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Hudson York had two hits and two RBIs.
Abingdon 15, Tennessee High 3
BRISTOL — Jett Humphreys hit a grand slam to lead the Falcons in the rout.
Landon Greer had a homer, three hits and three RBIs while Ethan Gibson also took one out of the yard.
Sevier County 7, Abingdon, Va. 6
BRISTOL — Brady Scott hit a walk-off single for the Smoky Bears.
Landon Greer had two hits for the Falcons while Jack Ferguson and Jett Humphreys each had two RBIs. Ethan Gibson struck out 10 batters in 6 2/3 innings.
Chuckey-Doak 8, Unicoi County 4
ERWIN — Brayden Hendrickson came through with a pair of hits for the Blue Devils, but they couldn’t keep pace with the Black Knights.
Chuckey-Doak improved to 12-3 on the season.
SOFTBALL
West Ridge 22, Hampton 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Anna Grove totaled four hits and scored four runs, and also struck out six batters in three relief innings in the circle.
Madison Chapman homered and drove in three runs. Natalie Moore had three hits. Bradley Warner and Lily Frazier each had two hits and two RBIs while Maci Clark had two hits.
Elizabethton 20, Happy Valley 1
ELIZABETHTON — Maely Ingram had four of the Lady Cyclones’ 24 hits.
In the three-hit club were Ember Jensen, Madisun Pritchard, Mollie Johnson and Hannah Morgan. In the three-RBI club were Johnson and Cheyenne Poiroux.
Unicoi County 11, Fort Dorchester 1
HANAHAN, S.C. — After losing their first two games of the day by a combined score of 19-2, the Lady Blue Devils bounced back for a convincing win.
Laurel Osborne went 3 for 3 with four RBIs while Betsabe Chavez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Unicoi. All three of Chavez’s hits were triples.
Jala Chandley and Kendall Hensley each had two hits while Hannah Shelton drove in two runs.