KINGSPORT — Sam Ritz and Jake Timbes were the catalysts, but it was a team effort for Dobyns-Bennett.
Ritz pounded two homers and drove in three runs to back the impressive pitching performance of Timbes as the Indians quieted what had been a loud Science Hill team with a 5-1 Big Five Conference baseball win Tuesday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Timbes went the distance on the mound — tossing a four-hitter — while Ritz authored a perfect plate performance, batting three times with three extra-base hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.
The defending state champion Hilltoppers lost for just the second time this season, falling to a team they beat 13-2 just one day earlier.
“After last night we had to let that game get out of our system,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Jake came out in the top of the first and gave us a great top of the inning. Then we came out and swung the bats. I thought our approaches were really good. We had three hits to the opposite field.
“I thought it was a total team win. We didn’t make an error. Everybody seemed to do their part. I’m proud of our guys tonight.”
Dobyns-Bennett, still finding its footing in 2022, improved to 6-4 overall. But more importantly, the Indians stayed on Science Hill’s heels in league play as they improved to 3-1 and moved into a tie with the Hilltoppers.
“Getting those two last week and getting a split with (the Hilltoppers) was huge,” Wagner said.
THE FIRST INNING
Just like in Monday’s game in Johnson City, D-B wasted no time changing the scoreboard.
But this time it held up.
The Indians got a one-out single from Peyton Grimm before Ritz delivered his first big-fly. The towering homer barely had the legs to clear the right field fence.
“I knew it definitely had a chance,” Ritz said. “I was hoping it would at least hit the wall and give me a good extra-base hit. I’m just glad I knocked in some runs.”
Tanner Kilgore followed with another high-arcing blast to make it 3-0.
IN COMMAND
Timbes had it working on the mound.
“He was awesome,” Wagner said. “His stuff is really good. They’ve got a good hitting team, but he kept them at bay.”
Timbes said it took his entire arsenal.
“Pretty much everything was working,” Timbes said. “They have a solid team, so I had to mix all four pitches pretty consistently throughout the game.”
Timbes threw right at two-thirds of his pitches (60 of 92) for strikes. He walked two and struck out eight.
RITZ STRIKES AGAIN
With his team up 4-1, Ritz led off the bottom of the fifth inning with another round tripper. This one cleared the left field fence.
Ritz had a double in his other at-bat as the Hilltoppers were unable to solve him.
“I just sat first-pitch fastball on those last two at-bats, and sat back and hammered them,” Ritz said.
Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said, “Ritz had an unbelievable three at-bats. It seemed like he might have had five.”
FOR THE HILLTOPPERS
Science Hill got on the board in the fourth inning as Nate Conner crushed a Timbes offering over the right field fence to make it 4-1.
But for a team that had scored double digits in nine of its previous 13 games, the Hilltoppers didn’t put a lot of pressure on the Indians’ defense. They received two straight walks to start the sixth inning, but followed with three consecutive outs.
“We have to move on from this and learn from it,” Edwards said. “The biggest things are, we have to execute better at the plate, on the mound and defensively.
“But Timbes threw a great game. They swung the bats well. They beat us.”