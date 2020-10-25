There was plenty of hype for the 50th annual Musket Bowl and it more than lived up to it.
Much more than the typical Friday night football game, David Crockett’s 20-14 win over Daniel Boone was a true spectacle with skydivers before the game, fireworks afterward and a highly entertaining contest in between.
Boone did a masterful defensive job holding down Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie in the first half. After two quarters, he had just 13 yards on six carries.
But the old saying is, “You can’t keep a good man down.” Crockett’s senior running back had touchdown runs of five and 43 yards in the second half. He also had a huge 23-yard gain on 4th-and-1 in the Pioneers’ drive to end the game.
Kollie wasn’t the only star for the Pioneers. Included was Brenden Reid with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception at the goal line when Boone was going for the tying score. There were outstanding efforts for the Trailblazers as both teams left it all on the field.
This has been a special rivalry over the years with the schools named after the historical figures, plus there’s the unique musket trophy. Boone dominated for stretches, including a streak of 11 straight victories, although it’s certainly been more entertaining recently with three wins apiece over the last six contests.
Hayden Chandley has seen both sides of the rivalry as a Boone player and now as Crockett’s coach. He talked about what the win meant to his team, which won the Region 1-5A championship and earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming TSSAA playoffs.
Many expected the Pioneers to take a step back after the graduation of record-setting quarterback Cade Larkins and star receiver Donta Hackler. Instead, they are 7-2 heading into the regular-season finale at Morristown East
“All these kids heard all offseason was how we weren’t going to have success because we lost so many good players,” Chandley said. “The kids answered the bell and made the plays we needed to make. Prince Kollie stepped up in a leadership role. So did Mason Britton, Tony Davis and Johnny Loyd. I couldn’t be prouder of our kids and how they answered adversity.”
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins was equally proud of how hard his kids played. The veteran coach mentioned the back-and-forth between his assistant, Ethan Good, and Chandley, close friends who were teammates on some of the Trailblazers’ most accomplished squads.
“Hayden played for me and Ethan Good is my offensive coordinator. To have those going at it with Ethan calling the offense and Hayden calling the defense, it’s great to see kids that have gone through your program be successful,” Jenkins said. “We’re going at them with everything we’ve got. We know that and they know that. After that, it says a whole lot that two of the best teams in our area are from Washington County.”
There’s no doubt the best show in the area was in Washington County. Crockett athletic director Josh Kite, soccer coach Chris Kudera and the rest of the staff turned it into a true event with the pre-game festivities, the post-game fireworks and music.
In addition, Crockett retired the jersey of Patrick Good, its basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, and recognized players from the first football team in 1971.
Two recently deceased Crockett legends — Freddy Dykes, the quarterback of that first Pioneer squad, and Tary Scott, who played for the Red Sox organization before a highly successful coaching career in Connecticut, were fondly remembered.
Add in Senior Night and it was a true celebration of what makes high school football a true slice of Americana. It wasn’t just for the Crockett folks. The Boone crowd was plenty enthusiastic as well and treated to a fantastic performances including the hard-nosed running of Brennan Blair.
Sophomore defensive back Rylan Trout recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone for a touchdown. Moments later, his interception gave the Trailblazers a great chance to pull off the comeback win. Regardless of the outcome, it was a night both sides will remember for a long time.
Jenkins talked about what it meant to be a part of something so special in such a challenging year.
“It was a great, great atmosphere to be down here and be able to play,” Jenkins said. “In such a pandemic, we were lucky to play two games. To play eight games and to play in an atmosphere like this, we’re fortunate and thankful.”