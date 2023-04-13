Pine Oaks

Pine Oaks Golf Course will be the venue for the newest tournament on the local golf scene.

A new tournament with an old format has joined the local golf scene.

The inaugural Tri-Cities Four-Ball will be held May 6-7 at Pine Oaks Golf Course. The tournament, for two-player teams, is following the format of the old Spring Fling tournament, once held at Pine Oaks and Buffalo Valley. That tournament was the largest two-day tournament in Tennessee, with more the 400 players participating each year.

