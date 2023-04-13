A new tournament with an old format has joined the local golf scene.
The inaugural Tri-Cities Four-Ball will be held May 6-7 at Pine Oaks Golf Course. The tournament, for two-player teams, is following the format of the old Spring Fling tournament, once held at Pine Oaks and Buffalo Valley. That tournament was the largest two-day tournament in Tennessee, with more the 400 players participating each year.
This year’s version is being played on just one course and is limited to 50 teams.
Teams can be comprised of any combination of amateurs (male-male, male-female, female-female). Both players will play their own ball and record the lowest score on each hole. After the first round, teams will be divided into flights based on scores.
The entry fee is $250 per team. A practice round is available for $25 the day before the tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit junior golf in the Tri-Cities.
The 33rd annual Dino Senesi Memorial Golf Classic will be played May 12 at Elizabethton Golf Course.
The tournament, presented by Citizens Bank, will raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton.
The tournament is named after Dino Senesi, a long-time supporter of the club and a community member well known for his dedication to and love for children.
Registration will start at 11:00 a.m. and lunch, provided by Chick-Fil-A, will be served at noon. The four-person select-shot tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $100 per player. There are closest-to-the-pin, long drive and putting prizes. A player making a hole-in-one will win $100,000. All participants receive a Nike golf polo shirt, a bag of goodies and entrance into the door prize drawings.
For more information on the tournament contact Charlene Ray at (423) 543-2946. Online registration is open at www.bgcecc.org/golf-classic.
TRI-CITIES AMATEUR TOUR
The dates for all the tournaments that make up the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour have been finalized.
The local circuit gets underway June 17-18 with the Link Hills Invitational Greenville. The William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur is set for June 23-25 at Elizabethton Golf Course, followed by the Lonesome Pine Invitational July 15-16, Ridgefields Invitational July 28-30 and the Tillinghast Invitational Aug. 5-6 at Johnson City Country Club.