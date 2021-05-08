Conner Hyatt delivered a walk-off swing of the bat on Saturday as Science Hill pulled out another dramatic baseball win over Daniel Boone.
For the third time this season, the Hilltoppers and Trailblazers battled to the end of a one-run game. With the game in the eighth inning and Hyatt facing a full count, he doubled into left field to score A.J. Motte and give Science Hill the 2-1 victory in a District 1-AAA tournament battle at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“Facing (Boone pitcher) Preston Miller, we were trying to find a way to score a run,” Hilltoppers coach Ryan Edwards said. “Motte came up with a big hit (an infield single) and Jack (Torbett) got another single. We had runners on first and second, then Hyatt comes up and we get three hits in a row.
“We loaded the bases earlier, but Miller got them out of it. He came at us with his fastball and mixed in a few hard sliders. He had us handcuffed for a while. It was a great approach by our 2-3-4 (batters) to not try to do too much.”
It was the first run scored by the Hilltoppers (25-9) after Cole Torbett led off the game with his first home run of the season. It was a shot that carried over the right-field wall for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Daniel Boone (17-11) responded in the top of the second with a triple by Griffen Jones and a Brogan Jones sacrifice fly to center field.
From there on it, was a pitchers’ duel.
Spencer Powell gave up three hits and one walk in four innings for Science Hill. Cole Torbett threw four no-hit innings with only one walk.
“Those guys threw strikes and our defense played well,” Edwards said. “They got after the batters and really attacked the strike zone today.”
For Boone, Jackson Jenkins countered by giving up three hits and one walk through four innings. After giving up the home run to Torbett on the first at-bat, Jenkins retired 12 straight batters before Gavin Briggs singled and Jaxon Diamond doubled in the fifth.
Miller finished the game, allowing four hits, but no walks over 3 1/3 innings.
With the offense at a premium, Diamond was the only player in the game to have multiple hits. he accounted for a pair of doubles.
Daniel Boone will travel to Dobyns-Bennett in a losers’ bracket semifinal Monday with the season on the line. Science Hill will host Tennessee High in the winners’ bracket final.