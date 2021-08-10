When a football player does something that brings to mind the Minister of Defense, chances are it will have an impact on the younger generation.
Landon Babb certainly took notice five years ago when Derek Barnett broke the University of Tennessee all-time sack record, previously held by the evangelical defensive terror, the late Reggie White.
Babb, a senior defensive end at Happy Valley, still watches Barnett as he creates havoc for NFL offenses as a standout for the Philadelphia Eagles. And while Babb won’t quite rake in the $10 million that Barnett will cash in 2021, he said he’s still learning from the Eagles’ star.
“I’ve watched his pass-rush style,” Babb said. “He plays the way I want to play.”
At 6-foot-3, like Barnett, Babb has to approach things in a different way to beat offensive linemen.
“Taller guys aren’t exactly known for big bench press numbers or squats in the weight room,” Babb said. “But if you play the right technique and play it quick, you can beat your guy off the line. If you know what you’re doing, you can make the right reads and keep it there.”
Babb had plenty of success in 2020. His four sacks put him in the top 10 in Northeast Tennessee. And it’s even more impressive when considering the opportunities for sacks can be slim. The Warriors don’t exactly see an air show from opposing offenses in the small-school ranks.
“Especially in conference play, a lot of teams run two tight ends and try to run it up the the gut,” Babb said.
FILLING A NEED
Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett said Babb is an important part of the team — not only because he also plays tight end, but because of his attitude.
And on a roster fairly thin on numbers, a leader like Babb is an important puzzle piece.
“He is a terrific young man and truly a joy to coach,” Jarrett said. “He is the epitome of a high school student-athlete. His work ethic, dedication and team-first attitude are second to none.”
Another part of Babb’s value is his versatility. He’s also a backup at the Mike linebacker position, the quarterback of the defense.
“I’m no professional at the position, but I can get the job done,” Babb said. “Still, defensive end is really my home.”
GETTING STARTED
With 6-8 dad Chuck Babb in the household, it’s no surprise to see Landon in a high percentile for height.
“Since the first grade, I’ve always been on the larger side,” said Babb, who weighs in at 205 pounds. “And especially when I got into high school, I shot up quite a bit.”
Basketball figured to be an athletic route for Landon. His dad was a Happy Valley standout in the early 1990s, and went on to earn honorable mention All-American honors at Milligan.
And while Landon still plays basketball, he first enjoyed soccer before hitting the gridiron.
“I’m still a pretty good goalie,” he said. “But I gave it up for football. At first I didn’t know how to line up, but it all came to me fairly quick.”
When basketball rolls around in the fall, Babb said he hopes to add more scoring to his already impressive rebounding skills. Babb ranked in the top 10 in Northeast Tennessee with 7.3 rebounds per game last season.
“I didn’t have a massive scoring role, but I did take it personally to try to lead every night in rebounds,” he said. “This year I should get more of a scoring role because we had some guys who graduated.”
OFF THE FIELD
Babb is a skilled hunter and fisherman, who also likes to take in the car shows.
He said deer hunting is at the top of his list, and he puts it to good use.
“I eat everything I kill,” he said. “I don’t waste anything. I feel that’s more ethical.”
Babb said he gets plenty of good influence from his dad, who is the senior pastor at Sinking Creek Baptist Church.
“My dad has influenced me a lot,” Babb said. “He coached me a lot growing up, especially in basketball. He knows exactly what he’s talking about. He has really helped me become the person and athlete I am today.”