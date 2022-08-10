ETSU wide receiver Will Huzzie (9) comes up with a catch against VMI cornerback Alex Oliver (11) in the first half of Saturday’s game. Huzzie had three catches for 85 yards in the Bucs’ 27-20 win. Joe Avento/johnson city press
Will Huzzie is thinking big this season — for himself and the team.
“My biggest goal this year is get 1,000 yards,” Huzzie, East Tennessee State’s star wide receiver, said. “And I think with this offense, he likes to air it out, which will give me more opportunity to get that. But that’s just a personal goal of mine. The biggest goal for me is I want to go back-to-back SoCon champs.”
A big year from Huzzie would go a long way in helping the Bucs achieve their team goals. They’re coming off an 11-2 season, one in which they won the outright Southern Conference championship for the first time ever and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
ETSU is ranked 11th in the preseason FCS poll.
Huzzie, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior, should get plenty of opportunities with new offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer’s offense, which goes up-tempo and is expected to put the ball in the air more.
“Last year it was a lot of running with Quay (Holmes) and Jacob (Saylors),” Huzzie said. “This year, it’s more of a receiver show. Jacob’s going to get his touches, but Jacob’s a real good pass catcher too. It’s not going to just be me. I think everybody will get a chance to show their abilities.”
Last year, Huzzie caught 58 passes for 798 yards and five touchdowns. Along the way, he’s bonded with quarterback Tyler Riddell.
“Over the years we’ve developed a relationship on the field,” Riddell said. “It’s easy to throw to him. I know where he’s going to be. He knows what to expect. We have some chemistry.”
Huzzie said Riddell was confident, even when he came to ETSU as a 165-pound freshman, and he never lets the situation get the better of him.
“He’s so mellow, calm and collected,” Huzzie said. “How can you not go for somebody like that? Tyler is the best quarterback I have ever had in my life. He always looks for me. We’ve got a perfect connection. If there’s a one-on-one matchup, he knows he’s looking at me. He trusts me and I trust him.”
Huzzie made more than his share of acrobatic catches last year. His specialty is going deep and hauling in a pass by out-jumping a defender who seems to be in position to make the play.
“In some one-on-one situations, when maybe he didn’t necessarily win his route, I can still throw it up for him,” Riddell said.
New Bucs coach George Quarles already knew about Huzzie before he came to town. Huzzie has caught 10 passes against Furman, where Quarles served on the staff, over the past two seasons.
“He’s pretty big, tall, long … runs well,” Quarles said. “You know, a 50-50 ball is probably better than 50-50 if he’s going up for it.
“I think Will has done a good job of improving some things that maybe he wasn’t quite as good at, worked on his blocking more. He’s not just the deep guy. He can take hitches and run with it. We’ve given it to him on reverses, just making him more of a complete player.”
