The trophy case surely must be overflowing by now for Science Hill junior distance runner Jenna Hutchins.
On Thursday, it was announced that the recent BYU commit had won the state Gatorade “Player of the Year” award for girls cross country for a second time to go along with 2018.
It marks the fourth time she’s won a state Gatorade honor, which is the most in the history of the award.
She is the fourth girl to win the state cross country award twice, joining Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett), Taylor Cuneo (Murfreesboro Central) and 2006 Foot Locker national champion Kathy Kroeger (Independence).
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FALL
The Lady Hilltopper phenom went unbeaten during the cross country season, winning all seven of her races, including a second straight Region 1 and second Division 1 Large Class individual title.
At the state meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, she won with a time of 16:30.84, breaking the tape more than 90 seconds ahead of her next-closest competitor and leading Science Hill to a 12th-place finish as a team.
Hutchins set course records at all seven of her races, including three state soil records and had an average margin of victory of one minute and 40 seconds.
In the RunningLane Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, Hutchins became the first high school girl to break 16 minutes on a 5-kilometer cross country course as her winning time of 15:58.42 in the gold division bested Katelyn Tuohy’s previous national high school best by more than eight seconds.
EXTRACURRICULARS AND ACADEMICS
An accomplished violinist, Hutchins has volunteered locally at the Johnson City Public Library and as a youth running coach.
“Jenna is an extremely hard worker and such a determined athlete,” said Science Hill coach Evan Meeuwenberg. “She is dedicated and has persevered through the challenges of COVID this year which is remarkable.”
Hutchins has maintained a weighted 4.29 GPA in the classroom. She intends to graduate early from Science Hill in December.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Hutchins will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.
She is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.
Hutchins is also eligible for the national award, which is set to be announced later in April.
Florida’s Ashley Brasovan in 2007-08 is the only national winner from the southern United States since the award was established in 2007.