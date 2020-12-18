The State of Franklin Track Club is proud to announce that Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield and Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins have been chosen as this year’s outstanding high school runners.
The junior Wingfield won five consecutive regular season races — including his personal best at Fender’s Farm of 15:50.0.
In the postseason, he won the Big 11 individual title and led the Trailblazers to the first perfect score at the conference meet since 1963. Wingfield followed that up with his final win of the season at the Region 1 meet in Gray in 16:56.7.
His individual win helped Boone win its eighth team title in the last nine years.
Wingfield had a subpar state meet in Hendersonville, but still managed to finish in 15th (16:23.79), which was good enough for the final all-state spot.
Wingfield is the second recipient of the award on the boys' side, joining Adam Barnard.
Hutchins, also a junior, had a season to remember.
The Lady ’Topper harrier won all four of her regular season meets by an average margin of over a minute and a half. She set four course records and three state soil records (Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee).
Hutchins won a second straight Region 1 title in a Trailblazer course record of 17:06.1. She would’ve finished second in the boys race.
Her state meet was another historic one as she won her second individual title in a state meet, course and Tennessee soil record of 16:30.84 at Sanders Ferry Park. She won the race by 95 seconds.
Even though she is a two-time Foot Locker All-American and a two-time state champion in cross country, her win at the RunningLane Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama made national headlines.
She became the first prep girl to break 16 minutes on a 5-kilometer cross country course, traversing the John Hunt Running Park in 15:58.42. Her mark bested the previous national-best by eight seconds.
She finished her cross country season with six races under 17 minutes, which was second nationally.
Additionally, on the track, Hutchins set two other national records. In August, she ran a two-mile at the Music City Distance Carnival in 9:49.83, making her the national junior class record holder and sixth on the all-time prep list.
In her most recent race at the Five and Dime Athletics Meeting in Columbia, South Carolina, she made history again in the women’s 5,000 meters.
She won the race against several professional athletes in a national absolute high school, American Youth (U18) and American Junior (U20) outdoor record of 15:34.47.
She broke the previous AJR that was held by Molly Huddle from 2003.
Hutchins also won the award last year and is the fifth different Science Hill recipient on the girls' side.