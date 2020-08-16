Not even a global pandemic can completely stop Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins from setting records.
Late Saturday night in the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville, Hutchins bettered the girls state 3,200-meter outdoor record by a little over ten seconds with a time of 9:49.83. Former CAK standout Rebecca Story previously held the record at 9:59.80, set in 2017.
Hutchins won the race by 27 seconds.
“The meet director, Dave Milner, was very nice before the race and told me there would be a pacer going out trying to set the pace for the state record,” Hutchins said. “I was really surprised when I finished and I ran that fast. It was the first time that I broke 10 (minutes) and I thought that I was in good enough shape to break 9:50.
“I had done a time trial by myself a couple of weeks ago and ran 10:05, so I knew a good race was coming.”
Her time also set a new national junior class record, breaking Jordan Hasay’s (Mission College Prep, California) previous record of 9:52.13 set in 2008.
Hutchins now ranks fifth all-time for the event, including conversions from two miles.
She is just over two seconds off of Katelyn Tuohy’s (North Rockland, New York) national outdoor record of 9:47.88 set in 2018.
“My strategy was to stay with the pacer as long as possible,” she said. “Most of my laps were around 1:14 and my last lap was 1:11. My mile splits were 4:55 for the first and 4:54 for the second.
“I was just thankful for the opportunity to run a race during these weird times.”
This year’s experience was quite different from the same meet she ran in last year. In 2019, Hutchins smoked a one-mile race in 4:43.33 (4:41.69 for 1,600), breaking Story’s record from 2018 of 4:43.91 (4:42.26 for 1,600).
“A few days before, parents of athletes and coaches were originally allowed in the stands, but it got changed,” Hutchins said. “Everyone watched the races from Lipscomb, but there were still a lot of people watching. There weren’t any spectators in the stands, but there were a lot of people cheering from outside the fence.
“I’m one of those that really likes running in front of big crowds and it was definitely weird.”
Hutchins now has claim to the state records in the outdoor 1,600, 3,200, indoor 1,600 (4:43.47 converted from 4:45.12; Millrose Games in February) and is sixth on the indoor 3,200 list (10:31.44).
“There were definitely some of those pre-race nerves before, but it was a familiar feeling and it was a fun race,” she said.
In the approaching cross country season, Hutchins already has the second-fastest time ever for a 5-kilometer race when she ran 16:38.97 at the 2019 Nike Desert Twilight Festival in Arizona in a win.
Former Foot Locker national individual champion Kathy Kroeger (Independence) still has the state record, set at 16:32.0 from the 2006 Foot Locker South Regional in Charlotte.
Hutchins already has three individual state wins (2018 Large Class cross country, 2019 outdoor 800 and 1,600) and a Foot Locker regional win (2019) on her long résumé. She has also earned “All-America” honors twice in her two attempts at Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego, finishing ninth in her freshman year and fifth her sophomore year.
“I’m just going to continue to train through and prepare for the cross country season,” Hutchins said. “I really didn’t up my mileage too much or do a lot of hard workouts going into this race. We’ve talked with Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner, and he said that I could do some out-of-state cross country races if I wanted to.
“I have contacted a few races, but we’re still in the searching phase.”
The high school national absolute record for two miles is by Mary Cain (Bronxville, New York) of 9:38.61 indoors set in 2014.