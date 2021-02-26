Dobyns-Bennett’s Tre Moris-sette and Jackson Hurt brought home the gold Friday night.
In the TSSAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Hurst was the 152-pound state champion while Morissette walked away with the 160-pound title.
It was the second straight title for both wrestlers, and just the fourth and fifth in Indians’ history.
Morissette proved too strong for the field. He had two pins and a technical fall to reach the finals before pinning Jefferson County’s Logan Fisher in just 1:38 in the championship. Morissette finished the season with a record of 38-1.
Hurst, who finished with a perfect mark of 38-0, captured his championship with an impressive run. He won by technical fall, pin, and a 7-2 decision to reach the title match — where he topped Clarksville’s Aidan Brenot with a 10-5 decision.
In the 132-pound class, D-B’s Brennan Watkins finished as state runner-up. He won three straight matches before losing a 7-2 decision in the finals to Cleveland’s Jackson Bradford. Watkins finished with a record of 29-2.
Here is a look at the other weight classes where Northeast Tennessee competitors earned victories.
106: Science Hill Stiles Miller won a consolation-round match.
113: Volunteer’s Evan Glass won a consolation-round match.
120: Dobyns-Bennett’s Gavin Armstrong won a consolation- round match.
126: Volunteer’s Ben Tucker won a round of 16 match and a consolation match.
132: Science Hill’s Javelle Gillespie won a consolation- round match.
138: David Crockett’s Ethan Hilton finished fourth. He lost in the semifinals, but won a consolation match before a third-place loss to Wilson Central’s Alan Fort.
145: Science Hill’s Braxton Mann won a consolation-round match.
170: D-B’s Clint Morissette took home a fourth-place finish. He lost in the quarterfinals before rallying for three consolation wins to reach the third-place match, where Mt. Juliet’s Anthony Pyron took a 13-8 decision.
182: David Crockett’s Gabe Ferrell won a pair of consolation-round matches.
195: D-B’s Garrett Crowder won a consolation-round match.
285: Science Hill’s Keimel Red- ford won a round of 16 match.