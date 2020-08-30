TOWN OF ROME, Wis. — Jimmy Humston works so others can play, and that’s what gives him the most satisfaction about his job.
Humston, a Johnson City native, is the superintendent at Sand Valley, a spectacular resort golf course in central Wisconsin, one that is becoming quite a destination for golfers.
“There’s always a certain part of the day, with the golf course in such fantastic condition and the guests are so happy,” Humston says. “It’s surreal to sit back in the late morning when the course is full of golfers. You’ve got that many people on your course before noon. It’s pretty satisfying that you’re doing the work and there’s that many happy people out there. That’s one of the things I’ve really learned to enjoy working at a place like Sand Valley.”
Sand Valley Golf Resort has three courses — Sand Valley, Mammoth Dunes and the Sand Box, a 17-hole par-3 course. The courses are built on a prehistoric glacial lake bed and the dunes and sandy soil are what attracted developer Mike Keiser to the site. Below the ground is anywhere from 45 to 250 feet of sand.
“Needless to say, it drains very well and it’s always very firm,” Humston says.
The ball bounces and rolls down the fairways, giving even shorter hitters a chance to experience some distance. The greens are firm as well. In fact, they’re so firm and have such tough grass, golfers are encouraged to take their push carts right across the putting surfaces.
“We drive sprayers and even a top dresser that weighs almost 2,000 pounds loaded on them and it won’t even leave a tire track,” Humston said.
The courses look like they’ve been dropped right out of the British Isles into the middle of Wisconsin. It’s links golf at its best even though the closest ocean is hundreds of miles away.
The resort was built by the same folks who opened Bandon Dunes, the famed links-course resort in Oregon. Keiser, whose sons operate Sand Valley, also developed Cabot Links in Nova Scotia and Barnbougle Bay in Tasmania.
“The Keisers really have it figured out, how to build a golf course on a sand site,” Humston said. “You don’t have to import any sand. It’s already there. You just shape it around to the natural landscape.”
The courses definitely follow the “naturalist” style. If you want clean edges on your bunkers, you might want to go somewhere else. The rough looking conditions are by design, and that’s the beauty of these tracks.
Sand Valley, the course under Humston’s watch, was designed by David McLay Kidd, the Scottish architect who did Bandon Dunes. Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore designed the other two courses. A fourth course is in the works and will be designed by Tom Doak.
Sand Valley was chosen as Golf Digest’s best new course in the country in 2017. Mammoth Dunes won the same award from Golf Magazine the following year. The Sand Box was also picked as the best new short course in 2018.
Humston graduated from Austin Peay — where he also played on the golf team — with a business degree before going to the University of Tennessee to study turf management. His big break came when he spent 10 months serving an internship at Augusta National, where he worked on the course in preparation for the Masters.
He eventually used the knowledge— and the contacts — he gained at Augusta to land jobs at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Middle Tennessee and the Alotian Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Shortly after the courses were completed at Sand Valley, Humston was hired and moved to Wisconsin in 2018.
Talk to Humston about his job and it’s easy to see what makes him tick.
“Sometimes the golf course industry people question ‘Is that a real job?’ ” said Humston, who was on Science Hill High School’s 2001 state championship team and is in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. “We’re kind of wandering around or driving around the golf course all day. Other times, we’re working from dawn to dusk trying to fix something. There’s always a problem, something to do.
“I’ve got 350 acres, more than that, actually. There’s always something to go look at it or an area you haven’t been to in a while.”
That variety is what he likes the most about his job.
“No day is predictable,” said Humston, who is also in charge of the turf conditions on the resort’s 15 grass tennis courts and maintains the lakes. “Some days I’m on a tractor. Some days I’m crunching numbers on a budget. You never know what’s going to be out there. We have so many stories about what we come across on a daily basis. There’s always something new. I think that’s what keeps people drawn to the industry.”