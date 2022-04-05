Mike Hulbert has an important job at the Masters as CBS’ rules expert, but 35 years ago, he had a different kind of pressure.
The former All-American golfer at East Tennessee State was making his Masters debut in 1987 and he said it was a nerve-wracking experience.
“I was excited and pretty fired up,” Hulbert said this week from Augusta. “I mean the adrenaline was was flying. Somehow, you try to control that, good, bad or ugly.”
Hulbert finished 48th that year and he remembers the feeling he had when he stepped out onto Augusta National’s hallowed grounds.
“Once you get on the other side of the clubhouse, everything kind of goes silent,” he said. “It’s like you’re almost walking on eggshells. No matter if you’re doing it from a player’s standpoint or if you’re working for the media or TV, it’s the same kind of deal. But most of all, it was just exciting and I couldn’t wait.”
Only after that first tee shot landed safely could Hulbert take a deep breath and work his way into the tournament.
“I don’t know if I ever did actually settle down,” he said. “Probably after I hit my tee shot on No. 1 I settled down a little bit. I probably ran off the tee.”
Hulbert, who won three times on the PGA Tour, played in four Masters and finished as high as 19th in 1992. He’s the last former ETSU golfer to tee it up at Augusta. Seamus Power will become the latest on Thursday and Hulbert has a feeling the Irishman will perform well in his first major championship appearance.
“Seamus is a quick learner,” Hulbert said. “He’s probably played a couple practice rounds with some guys that have been around here and he needs to pick up on that, but he just has a great attitude. You’ve seen how he’s been playing. There’s been a lot of rookies that have played well. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had a good tournament.
“He’s going to be fine tee to green,” Hulbert added. “The biggest challenge for Seamus will be the green complexes and knowing where to put your ball on the green. I think the most important stat, if you go back through all the winners, is greens in regulation and putting, where you don’t three-putt.”
Hulbert will be watching the action this week for CBS, keeping watch for anything out of the ordinary that might happen. He’s a liaison between the Masters and the network production team.
He was the 1980 Southern Conference champion and was All-American at ETSU in 1979 and 1980. He was inducted into the ETSU Hall of Fame in 2002 and was named to the SoCon’s 75th Anniversary Team.
Hulbert also used to serve as an announcer for Amen Corner Live, an early venture on the Masters website. He's done on-air work for national golf telecasts and was two-time a vice captain on the United States Ryder Cup teams, working for squads captained by Curtis Strange and Davis Love III.
In addition to his current TV job, Hulbert serves as a volunteer assistant coach at ETSU for head coach Jake Amos. Even though his son Trevor Hulbert has graduated, he’s still enjoying helping out.
“Oh my gosh, it’s more fun than you can imagine,” Hulbert said. “I wasn’t quite sure how I was going to feel after Trevor graduated, but I said ‘Jake, I’m not going anywhere.’ I said I’ll work as much as I can. And the good part is with my CBS gig, I don’t miss anything in the fall. And I’m only going to miss maybe two tournaments in the spring. I’m having a blast. If I can help out any of the kids, I’ll do it.”