GREENEVILLE — Logan Hugo had the big blast for the Johnson City Doughboys on Independence Day.
Hugo hit a long fly ball over left center field for a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Doughboys held on for a 3-2 win over the Greeneville Flyboys in Appalachian League baseball action.
The Doughboys (15-15) survived the bottom of the eighth inning as Greeneville’s Beau Ankeney doubled and pinch-runner Alex Diaz advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
But, the Doughboys came up with two straight ground outs to leave Diaz stranded 90 feet from the tying run. Greeneville (15-15) then went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the ninth.
Johnson City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Scott Combs scored after a throwing error by Greeneville catcher Canyon Brown on a pickoff attempt at second base.
The Flyboys tied with a RBI single by Myles Smith in the bottom of the second. They took a brief lead in the bottom of the seventh on David Bishop’s RBI single before Hugo answered with his home run the next inning.
Johnson City starter Jacob Bockenstedt had a solid outing with seven strikeouts over six innings. He gave up six hits, two walks and one run.
David Utagawa (2-2), a right-hander pitcher from Northwestern, was credited with the win after giving up two hits, a walk and one run over the next two innings. Michael Esposito, a South Carolina product, got his first save with the efficient ninth inning.
Greeneville’s Bishop was the offensive leader, going 3 for 4 with a RBI. Smith had two hits. Flyboys starting pitcher Finnegan Wall finished with nine strikeouts, while giving up two hits and no walks over six innings. Reliever Graham Briete suffered the loss after serving up the home run ball to Hugo.
NEXT UP
The teams have the next two nights off. Johnson City plays at Kingsport on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Flyboys head to Bluefield for a 6:30 p.m. matchup that evening.