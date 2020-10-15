Staying grounded is probably one of the hardest things to do for a teenager, especially when things come naturally in the air.
Parker Hughes’ athleticism allows him to soar above defensive backs as a touchdown- machine receiver for the Elizabethton Cyclones’ football team. And his love of dirt-bike racing keeps his nerves steady when the wheels are 15 feet above the track.
But at the end of the day, Hughes seems to have a knack for keeping things in perspective. Cyclones’ head football coach Shawn Witten said Hughes is a unique athlete and person.
“Guys like Parker don’t come around often,” Witten said. “It’s not just the type of football player he is. It’s the type of person. He has that ‘It factor.’ People gravitate to him and he has a great personality. He’s a likable kid. He’s intelligent and he works hard. He’s very appreciative about the things he has.”
Hughes credits others for his success.
“It’s definitely the coaching we have here at Elizabethton,” Hughes said. “I think they have played a big role. And it’s the God-given ability to make plays. I’ve been blessed with size. And it has been hard work on my own time. There have been times at 6:30 a.m. and times late at night, dedicating my life to sports and getting better — just working hard.”
Hughes is plenty good at football. He has scored at least two touchdowns in each of Elizabethton’s six games this season, totaling 14 on the year. He leads the entire state with 12 touchdown receptions (among teams reporting stats to MaxPreps), a total that ranks in the top 10 nationally. Hughes is second in the state with 132.8 yards receiving per game. And his per-catch average of 26.6 is second among players with at least 10 receptions.
At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Hughes has enough speed with a solid frame to attract the attention of schools from Power Five conferences — even though COVID-19 has presented a difficult recruiting challenge for the Class of 2021.
“I think people are missing out on Parker because of the unusual year,” Witten said. “He will be a steal for somebody. He does too many things. He’s a very blessed kid. His body is not like an ordinary kid. He’s too strong and too physical not to do things at the next level. It’s really unfortunate he missed out on coaches coming to spring practice, and not being able to get on campuses in the summer, and not being able to go to camps.”
Hughes said he understands the challenges he faces, things that could hinder him from getting to his dream school, Virginia Tech.
“I want to play college football,” Hughes said. “It’s a big interest of mine, and it motivates me. Football players can’t go on visits, and there’s the stuff with (current college) players coming back because they get another year of eligibility. Colleges aren’t wanting to offer guys in my class as much.”
Hughes said he talked to Hokies’ running back coach Adam Lechtenberg, so at least he has his foot in the door in Blacksburg. Coastal Carolina has been on Hughes’ trail, along with Appalachian State. ETSU, VMI and others have also expressed interest.
Most of those schools see Hughes as a receiver, but his skills as a safety also have college eyes cast his way. His four interceptions this season are tied for the sixth most in the state.
“I’ve been playing defense since my freshman year,” Hughes said. “It’s always something I enjoy, making big tackles. Ever since I got bigger and stronger, defense came to me. I wouldn’t say I like it more than offense, but any way I can help the team win.”
MOUNTAIN ROOTS
Perhaps there will always be a touch of mountain folk living inside of Hughes, who grew up in the hills of Carter County. His mother lived in Hampton, but he spent plenty of time with his grandparents in Roan Mountain.
Hughes was bigger than most kids, so gravitating toward athletics seemed like a natural thing to do. He was good at basketball and then added football to his repertoire.
As a seventh grader, he played varsity on the middle school basketball team and started in football for Hampton. Hughes said he looked up to Bulldogs’ high school players like Coby Jones in football and Stanley Valentine in basketball.
“I wanted to be like Coby,” Hughes said. “He was the best player. He inspired me a lot. Stanley inspired me, too.”
Before Hughes’ eighth grade year, he faced a tough decision, made it, reversed it, and made it again. Hughes said he has been influenced by his family through the years — including stepdad Daniel Greene and his grandparents — and Greene was prodding Hughes to make a difficult decision to move over to the city school.
“It was definitely tough,” Hughes said. “I had a lot of close friends at Hampton. They were real sad I was leaving, and I was, too. It really took a lot out of me. I decided to go, changed my mind, and then changed it again. I was worried, but it worked out good.”
Hughes said he had to adjust to things at Elizabethton.
“The players who were here showed us,” Hughes said. “They set the standard. We had to get in the weight room and be physical, fast, and strong. We have been dedicated to it and we improved every day.”
A TOUGH OFFSEASON
Elizabethton’s perfect run to the Class 4A state championship in December should have paved the way for good preparation for a chance to repeat.
Then COVID-19 intervened.
“It was definitely tough for us seniors,” Hughes said. “Having the 15-0 season and knowing we would have so much pressure to be as good as we were, you want to set a standard for the younger players that you can capitalize off a season like that.”
The Cyclones have navigated the adversity well, winning their first six games on the field and adding a COVID victory to move to 7-0 last week.
Coming up Friday, they face league rival Greeneville on the road with the Region 1-4A title at stake. These teams played two dramatic games last season with the Cyclones winning twice to end Greeneville’s run of two straight state titles.
“Greeneville has a great program,” Hughes said. “They were hit with adversity and had a tough time with COVID, but they are playing good football now. We will have to give our best.”
THE BLOCK
In the Cyclones’ third game of this season, it looked like they were headed for a loss to Daniel Boone. They led by two points with the Trailblazers lining up in the final seconds for a potential game-winning field goal from chip-shot distance.
But Hughes saved the day. He sprinted off the edge and blocked the kick.
“We practice special teams all the time,” Hughes said. “But going and blocking a kick, you don’t practice that. I looked at the ball and saw it move, and used my speed to get around the outside. It was my God-given ability and I used that to block it. It was definitely one of the best things I’ve done. It’s one thing you don’t see much. It was good times.”
WHEELS UP
Hughes got on board with dirt-bike racing when he was eight years old. He started with 55s, before moving up to bigger bikes.
Because of his physical size, Hughes tended to tower over his bikes.
“It did look a little different,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve always been bigger, but because I’m stronger I can control the bike a little bit better.”
He now rides a Kawasaki KX250F.
Hughes said he doesn’t focus on the dangers of racing.
“It’s dangerous but it’s fun at the same time,” he said. “Playing football is dangerous, too.”
Hughes is good at racing, posting competitive finishes at places like Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville.
ACADEMIA AND THE FUTURE
Hughes said he didn’t have the classroom focus he needed as a freshman at Elizabethton. It was like dropping a couple of passes on the football field as his report card got dinged with a pair of Cs.
“I really focused on it the past couple of years,” Hughes said. “Right now my GPA is 3.2. My academics have been good, and I’m a good kid in class. I don’t do stuff you don’t want to see from an athlete.”
Hughes said his college career path is open ended at this time.
“I would really like to be a coach,” he said. “I think that would be cool. I’ve also thought about criminal justice, business, sports management and physical therapy.”
STILL PLAYING
Despite the uncertainty for the 2020 season because of the pandemic, Hughes and his teammates are still playing as Week 9 approaches.
“I think we are blessed in Tennessee that we have been able to play,” Hughes said.