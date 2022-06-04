ROAN MOUNTAIN — Miles Hubbard had just enough fuel left in the tank to win the 37th annual Roan Groan road race on Saturday.
Hubbard, who grew up in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, but now lives in California, edged Virginia cyclist Ben Wright by just a few feet to win the 80-mile test through Carter and Unicoi Counties.
It was sweet redemption for Hubbard, a 29-year-old who literally lost the Roan Groan by one second in 2021. He talked about the long road race coming down to a sprint to the end for a second straight year.
“It’s crazy that it’s a three-person and then two-person sprint at the end,” Hubbard said. “I’ve been here so many times and been second so many times. I’ve been coming here since I went to Appalachian State in 2011 and have been racing in all different categories. It’s a monkey off my back and to get the win in the Pro 1-2 (category), it’s really special.”
Wright gave it his best shot, coming up just short. The 22-year-old from Lynchburg, Virginia didn’t push himself too hard in the opening stages, deciding to go on the attack at the bottom of the mountain.
“I was saving it for the climb. I’ve raced here three or four times and I like the hilltop finish,” Wright said.
Artem Shmidt, an 18-year-old rider, used a strategy of getting out front and building a big lead. It caught up to him on the 7.2-mile climb up Roan Mountain to Carvers Gap as the front three of Hubbard, Wright and Sean Gardner all passed him and settled the race between themselves.
“He took the hard route today and attacked on the first lap we take around the circuit,” Hubbard said. “He was solo until a third of the way up the climb. We caught him and he stayed with us for a while, but the last 2-3 kilometers, Ben ramped up the pace. It’s a risk to go out there and ride solo.”
WOMEN’S CHAMPION
Lisa Houser, a 37-year-old from New Orleans, captured the Women’s Pro victory when she was able to pull away from defending race champion Florence Howden coming up the mountain.
Different than in the past, the women raced alongside the Category 3 men over the 55-mile course. Houser tried not to get too caught up in the men’s sprints and attacks, focusing on her own race.
“The men made all the climbs a little harder, but honestly, I rode just like in New Orleans, doing the same steady pace,” she said. “The last two years, I won the (women’s) 3-4-5 road race and this was my first year in the Pro 1-2. I kind of surprised myself.”
Howden, a native of England now living in Mooresville, North Carolina, found racing alongside the men more of a challenge. She knew fairly early it was going to come down to a two-person race.
“It was definitely a lot harder,” Howden said. “The other girls got dropped (from the lead pack) early on so it was just the two of us. A couple of the hills, they were really drilling it. When we got to the climb, I was like, ‘I have to do my own pace. I’m gassed already.’ Lisa was really strong, so congrats to her.”
FIRST TO THE TOP
Garrison Wheeler, a 22-year-old from Signal Mountain, had the distinction of first rider to the top of the mountain as winner of the 30-mile Category 4 race. He made a winning pass with two miles to go and held off Colin Mathern from Greenville, South Carolina, for the win.
Wheeler, a recent Chattanooga graduate, is a relative newcomer to the sport of cycling. However, he’s equipped with a background in cross country — which helped him at the end of the seven-mile plus climb.
“It was definitely great to finish with a climb like that. It suits me as I think of myself as a natural climber,” Wheeler said. “I’m fairly new to the sport. I came up running cross country and track, but one too many injuries. Now, I’m on the bike and having fun with that.”