ELIZABETHTON — The 2022 Carter County Omnium could be nicknamed “Smiles for Miles.”
Miles Hubbard, a California cyclist originally from Wilkesboro, North Carolina, survived Sunday’s Carter County Bank Criterium in downtown Elizabethton to win the overall Omnium Pro 1-2 title 64-48 over runner-up Caleb Langley from Bloomington, Indiana.
Florence Howden, a native of England now living in Mooresville, North Carolina, repeated as Women’s Pro champion.
Hubbard swept the Roan Groan road race and the Ballad Health Time Trial to head into Sunday with a big points lead. He finished fourth in the Criterium to lock up the title. Ryan Scott, a Virginia rider from the Richmond suburbs, was third with 45 points.
“It means a lot to come here and win at Elizabethton with the family around,” Hubbard said. “Last year, I had some bad luck, dropped a chain with two laps to go. To come back this year, it’s special to bring home the overall title.
“Today, it was survival. This course is so tight and there are so many accelerations. There was a lot of attrition with the heat today. The field got worn down and the final selection was hard to even call a breakaway.”
CRASH AND WIN
Trey Shepard, an Indiana rider on the First Internet Bank team, crashed midway through Sunday’s Criterium. Bruised and scratched up, he quickly dusted himself off and pedaled hard to get back in contention.
At the end, he and Langley used teamwork like that at the NASCAR restrictor-plate tracks to make a winning pass on the final lap and post a 1-2 finish.
“The whole group was working together well. I had one other teammate who definitely pulled more than me,” Shepard said. “I sat on the back and hung out, waiting on the end. I felt fresh for the sprint. It feels good to win this race. I’ve been coming a few years and it’s good just to get on the podium.”
Australian cyclist Devraj Grewal placed third for the final podium spot.
WOMEN’S RACE
There was a small field of women’s riders in Sunday’s Crit, but it was a race filled with action.
Allie Wandel, a 41-year-old cancer survivor from Union Mills, South Carolina, made a last-lap charge and pass to win the race. She was riding a bike from decades ago.
“This is an antique. I’ve got parts on here from the early 90s,” Wandel said. “This is special, my Pro Crit bike when I raced with Nicole Freeman back in 2001.”
A true fighter, Wandel talked about her inspiration. The win meant much more than just another cycling trophy.
“These days everything is a win to battle back from breast cancer,” she said. “I planned on coming back in my mid 30s. When I realized I wasn’t going to get off so easy to die from cancer, I’d lost my businesses, everything I worked for, I thought, ‘I’ve got one more go with my body at a young age.’
“I wanted to give this back to everyone who supported me. People I didn’t even know from Asheville supported me when I lost my businesses. I raced Pros when I was younger, but I feel even stronger now.”
Howden was the overall Omnium winner, 61-59, over Claire Windsor from Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Windsor placed second in the Crit, one position ahead of Howden. However, Howden had the better finishes in Saturday’s road race and time trial.
“It’s difficult to come back and defend,” Howden said. “There are super-hard courses, good fields and it’s good to challenge yourself. I plan to be back next year to defend again.”
LOCAL EFFORTS
Che Nunez from Kingsport finished ninth in the Category 4 race. He placed five positions ahead of Owen Will from Johnson City.
Thomas Ridlehuber from Bluff City and Eli Smith from Jonesborough finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in Sunday’s Crit for Juniors.