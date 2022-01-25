CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley totaled 24 points as Unicoi County handed Volunteer its first loss of the season in Upper Lakes Conference play Tuesday night at the Falcons Nest.
The Blue Devils had four players end as double-digit scorers. Bryson Peterson produced 11 points while Eli Johnson and Lucas Slagle each came through with 10.
Bradin Minton topped the scoring charts for the Falcons with 14 points. Andrew Knittel accounted for 10 points.
Johnson County 72, Unaka 63
ELIZABETHTON — Preston Greer scored 27 points and Zack Parsons had 23 as the Longhorns escaped Stoney Creek with an overtime victory.
Preston Greer contributed 12 for the Mountain City boys, while Connor Simcox had 10 points and hauled in 18 rebounds.
Joseph Slagle led the home team with 18 points. Gavin Seigfried scored 13, while Joe-Z Blamo had nine, including a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to force overtime. Brothers Landon and Devin Ramsey each had eight.
Chuckey-Doak 55, Happy Valley 50
AFTON — Cadin Tullock finished with 23 points as the Black Knights held off the Warriors.
Hyden Anderson connected for 15 points in the Chuckey-Doak victory.
Dakota Grindstaff knocked down six shots from 3-point range in a team-best 18 points for Happy Valley. Colby Chausse compiled 11 points and Landon Babb added nine.
University High 71, KACHEA 38
The Bucs rolled to a 28-9 lead at the end of one quarter and coasted to a 71-38 win over the Wildcats.
Joseph Armstrong muscled his way to a 22-point effort. John Carter tallied 11 points as Jacob Pealer finished with 10 and Brady Weems netted nine.
KACHEA’s leaders were Caleb Graham with 13 points and Spencer Nelson with 11.
Providence Academy 75, Carolina Day 47
Andrew Lawrence continued his long-range bombardment with seven treys to finish with a game-high 26 points for the Knights.
Thomas Messimer with 13 points, Jayme Peay with 12, James Reese with 10 and Cross Chadwick with nine all contributed in the Providence victory.
Lleyton Thomas-Johnson and Waker Spencer had 16 points apiece in a losing effort for the Wildcats.
Monday Elizabethton 68, J.I. Burton 63
ELIZABETHTON—Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts and J.I. Burton’s Zac Campbell hit for 30 points apiece.
The Cyclones were a little better otherwise.
Roberts, who topped the 1,000-point mark for his career Monday night, connected on four 3-pointers. Campbell canned a trio of threes.
Seth Carter had 12 points for Elizabethton, which trailed 51-50 entering the fourth quarter.
J.I. Burton’s Lonnie Lindsey collected nine points. Noa Godsey netted eight.
GIRLS
Volunteer 44, Unicoi County 39
CHURCH HILL — Down by four at the half, the Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Devils 14-2 in a decisive third quarter.
Audrey Evans and Kendra Huff accounted for 12 points apiece for Volunteer. Allie Lingerfelt led Unicoi County with 12 points and Hayley Rush added eight.
Unaka 68, Johnson County 28
ELIZABETHTON — Julie Simerly and Lyndie Ramsey scored 15 points each as the Lady Rangers corralled the Lady Longhorns.
Macy Ensor and Kiki Forney came through with 12 and 10, respectively in the Unaka win.
Freshman Aubree Glenn got off to a fast start and led Johnson County with 10 points. Brookanna Hutchins ended with eight.
Happy Valley 31, Chuckey-Doak 16
AFTON — The Lady Warriors emerged victorious from the defensive struggle as Kenzie Ramey came through with 12 points on the offensive end and Kadie Bailey scored nine.
Kennedy Brown led the Lady Knights with six points.
University High 40, Tri-Cities Christian 22
The Lady Bucs had a big second half and broke through with their first win of the season against the Lady Eagles.
Catie Leonard led the way for the Lady Bucs with 13 points and Lemy Ortiz added eight.
Michalea Dixon scored 12 of Tri-Cities’ 22 points.
Tennessee High 57, Abingdon, Va. 49
BRISTOL — Anna Kate Kinch netted 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Lady Vikings downed the Lady Falcons.
Kendall Cross did her part with 16 points, three assists and two steals. Macie Strouth scored eight points and Brooklyn Carter doled out four assists.
Sarah Williams posted a game-high 24 points to lead Abingdon.
Cocke County 81, Cherokee 65
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Red won against a Hawkins County team for a second straight night, getting out to a 25-6 lead after one quarter.
Gracie Gregg was Cocke County’s leading scorer with 20 points. Sydney Clevenger scored 14 with Paige Neithammer next with 13 points and Camryn Halcomb with 12.
Monday Cocke County 60, Volunteer 54
NEWPORT — Veda Barton filled the nets with a 36-point performance, but the Lady Falcons came up short against the Lady Red.
Gregg led Cocke County with 20 points, followed by Paige Niethammer with 14. Halcomb scored 11 points and Clevenger had 10.