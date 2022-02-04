CHURCH HILL — Volunteer captured at least a share of the Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball championship with a 67-46 victory over Tennessee High.
It was Volunteer’s first league championship since 2003-04 season. The Falcons (18-9, 6-2), who finished league play, hold a two-game lead over Unicoi County (12-14, 4-2) in the Upper Lakes standings.
“I’m excited for the community. Our fan support has been through the roof,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “I’m excited for the players. We’re excited to move forward.”
Joltin Harrison led four Volunteer players in double figures with 19 points. Andrew Knittel provided another 15 points. Other double-digit scorers were Garrison Barrett with 12 points and Jon Wes Lovelace with 10.
Volunteer led 37-31 at the break, but Tennessee High rallied to tie the game at 41 in the third quarter. The Falcons ended the quarter with 10 straight points and were on their way to the victory.
“From that point on, we really got after them,” Poe said. “We got a couple of steals in our press, hit a 3-point goal and it mushroomed from there.”
Tennessee High was led by Brandon Dufore, who had a game-high 22 points.
Sullivan East 70, Virginia High 48
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley poured in 31 points as the Patriots clobbered the Bearcats.
Braden Standbridge produced 14 more points and Masun Tate totaled nine.
Dante’ Worley had 18 points in the Virginia High loss. Elijah Green came through with 11.
Gibbs 65, Cherokee 47
ROGERSVILLE — The Eagles hit 13 shots behind the 3-point arc to down the Chiefs.
Zack Turner made five of those treys to score a game-high 19 points for Gibbs. Other double-digit scorers were Bryson Palmer with 14 points and Braden Graves and Kamen Shown with 10 apiece.
The Chiefs, who trailed 30-25 at the half, were led by Colton McClain with 12 points. Brayden Leech scored 10 points, followed by Connor Mowell with nine and Joey Henley with eight.
GIRLS
Volunteer 60, Tennessee High 24
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons were in lock-down mode, holding the Lady Vikings to just nine second-half points.
Jacie Begley had the hot hand offensively, hitting five shots from 3-point range and 18 overall. Danielle Sizemore added three more 3-pointers and scored 11, while Naomi Strickland ended with 10.
Kendall Cross was most productive for Tennessee High with 16 points.
Sullivan East 78, Virginia High 44
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare posted a 31-point performance as the Lady Patriots routed the Lady Bearcats.
Riley Nelson and Hayley Grubb added 14 and 13, respectively, as they were honored in a Senior Night ceremony along with Abby McCarter.
Maria Wilson finished with 22 points, half of Virginia High’s total.
Cherokee 51, Gibbs 37
ROGERSVILLE — Bella Markham netted 13 points as the Lady Chiefs took care of business against the Lady Eagles.
Emma Houck followed up with 11 points and Kasey Gilliam scored eight.
Gibbs was paced by Brenna Taylor with 12 points. Dakota Large had a solid effort with 10.