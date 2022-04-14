Maci Masters had a home run for the second time in as many days as Daniel Boone defeated David Crockett 13-3 in Thursday’s Big Five Conference softball showdown.
Maggie Hillman pitched the Lady Trailblazers to victory, giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings while striking out six.
Daniel Boone racked up 15 hits with three each for Kaleigh Quesinberry, Brylee Mesusan and Audrey Moorhouse. Riley Brinn and Masters each had two hits.
Sydney Hodges led David Crockett, going 2-for-3.
Volunteer 3, Elizabethton 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher struck out 17 to lead the Lady Falcons to the win in the Upper Lakes Conference clash. She gave up two hits over seven innings.
Abby Fisher went 2 for 3 with a three-run single.
Tennessee High 6, Sullivan East 2
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Vikings scored four runs in the top of the sixth to beat the Lady Patriots.
Rylee Fields got the complete-game win for the Lady Vikings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out five.
Hannah Scott led East, going 2-for-3. Abigail Haga, McKenzie Orfield and Macie Strouth all managed multiple hits for Tennessee High.
Unaka 4, North Greene 3
BAILEYTON — Unaka took a crucial Watauga Valley road win over North Greene thanks to a big fourth inning.
Kylie Blevins tripled and drove in a run then Mattie Salyer and Sadie Shoun each followed with an RBI in the frame. Trinity Bowers had a solid day in the circle for the Lady Rnagers, going six strong innings, allowing three runs on six hits and fanning four.
Cambell Gaby took the loss for the Lady Huskies, throwing a complete game, but allowed 12 hits and four runs while striking out seven.
Lyndie Ramsey, Bowers and Blevins each had two hits for Unaka. Kessie Antonelli and Anna Weems each collected multiple hits for North Greene.
Cloudland 22, Hampton 2
HAMPTON — Karah Fields went 5-for-5, drove in two and scored four times to lead the Lady Highlanders to Watauga Conference rivalry win.
Ella Benfield finished going 2-for-5 with five RBIs. Ryan Turbyfill, Saharra McKinney and Layken Blair each finished with two hits as well for Cloudland.
Happy Valley 21, Tri-Cities Christian 0
ELIZABETHTON — Ella Marvel was marvelous for Happy Valley as she threw a three-inning shutout, allowing four hits and striking out six.
Happy Valley hammered out 12 runs in the first inning thanks to the offensive firepower of Maddie Lingerfelt, Makayla Miller, Trista Bowers, Emma Helbert, Juley Nieminski and Laura Rice, all of which had RBIs in the frame.
Lingerfelt, Alleah Grindstaff, Rice and Reagan Street all had multiple hits for Happy Valley.
Lingerfelt went 3-for-3 to lead HV.
BASEBALL
Science Hill 10, Greeneville 0
JOHNSON CITY — Nate Conner finished 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs total in the Hilltoppers’ win over the Greene Devils.
Jaxon Diamond had three RBIs and scored two runs. Cole Torbett drove in two runs and Owen Painter was 2 for 2.
Spencer Powell gave up five hits and had six strikeouts in the five-inning shutout.
Daniel Boone 11, Abingdon, Va. 6
Hudson York drove in five runs, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Trailblazers dispatched the Falcons. York was 3 for 4 and also scored twice.
Griffen Jones had his own two-run shot in the first inning. He had two hits and scored three runs. Slader Tinker went 2 for 3 with a double.
Brayden Blakenship earned the win with eight hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Jack Ferguson was 2 for 4 in the lead-off spot for the Falcons. Cole Lambert and Jett Humphries each drove in two runs.
Dobyns-Bennett 12, Tennessee High 2
KINGSPORT — The Indians belted out 14 hits to avenge their loss to the Vikings from two weeks ago.
Jake Times went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Peyton Grimm was 3 for 4 and also scored three times. Tanner Kilgore had a two-run triple and two-run double. Turner Stout also had four RBIs and Jack Browder was 2 for 3.
Cade Maynor went the distance to pick up the win.
Evan Mutter finished 3 for 3 and Garrett Cross was 2 for 3 to lead Tennessee High.
West Ridge 6, Westside, S.C. 5
BLOUNTVILLE — Brody Ratliff had two hits and scored two runs including the game-winner off a Westside error in the eighth inning.
Marshall Buchanan also finished with two hits as the Wolves jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and survived the Westside rally.
Isaac Haynie put the ball in play for the final run. Haynie also got the win in a reliever’s role.
Cherokee 4, Virginia High 2
KINGSPORT — Jackson Davenport made the throw from shortstop to second baseman Will Price to first baseman Devan Carpenter for a game-ending double play.
Sullivan East 13, Happy Valley 3
ELIZABETHTON — Dylan Bartley had two home runs and five RBIs in the Patriots’ win over the Warriors.
All four of the Sullivan East seniors including Justice Dillard, Peyton Miller and Lucas Eaton had home runs.
Freshman Zach Johnson picked up the win on the mound.
Johnson County 6, Hampton 4
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Longhorns built a five-run lead and held off a last-inning Hampton rally to beat the Bulldogs.
Ethan Icenhour doubled three times and drove in two runs. Graham Reece scored three runs. Asa Lewis gave up four hits, no earned runs and have seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.
Josh Whitson had eight strikeouts and no earned runs over four innings in the loss.
University High 12, Rockwood 2
CHATTANOOGA — Jack Harmon gave up four hits and no earned runs over six innings to get the win over the Tigers. He aided his cause with a pair of hits.
Cade Pollock had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. River Kendall also drove in two runs. Jesse Green went 2 for 2 in a 9-2 loss to Signal Mountain in an early game.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 0, Jefferson Co. 0
KINGSPORT — Maddox DeVinney, Wyatt Arrowood and Grayson Cunningham each had three shots in the Indians’ draw with the Patriots. Ryan True was in goal for the shutout.
Elizabethton 5, University High 1
Five different Cyclones — Eli Williams, Skylar Jennings, Isaac Hurley, Jacob Williams, Riley Vernon — scored goals in the win over the Bucs.
Clay Hopland had two assists. Andrew Ferguson, Sean Smithdeal, and Dawson O’Quinn had one.
The Bucs’ goal came the result of a throw-in with 10 minutes to go.
Volunteer 7, Grainger 4
RUTLEDGE — Dawson Dykes was a scoring machine with five goals and two assists as the Falcons soared past the Grizzlies.
Ethan Lukens had a goal and two assists, while Peyton Castle scored the first goal of his high school career.
Owen Miller also notched an assist and Cole Johnson pulled the back line together for the win.
Unicoi County 9, Cherokee 2
ROGERSVILLE — Bryan Espinoza scored four goals to lift the Blue Devils over the Chiefs.
Keilet Rodriguez finished with two goals and Kevin Espinoza netted another. The Blue Devils got two scores off own goals.
Providence Acad. 4, Chuckey-Doak 2
JOHNSON CITY — Reid Stoltzfus and James Reese scored two goals apiece as the Knights got the better of the Black Knights.
James Reese had two assists for Providence. Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Zepada finished with 10 saves and sophomore sweeper Jasper Williams had key defensive plays.