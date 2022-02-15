BLOUNTVILLE — Dawson Arnold is an imposing figure on the hardwood for the West Ridge boys basketball team and in Tuesday’s elimination game, he imposed his will.
The 6-foot-8 junior looked a lot like his late grandfather — East Tennessee State all-time great Harley “Skeeter” Swift — nailing his last 11 shots and finishing with 26 points. He finished 12 of 13 from the field.
Arnold’s massive effort helped the Wolves to a 78-61 District 1-4A tournament win over David Crockett inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves (17-13) will be on the road at Dobyns-Bennett in the semifinals and they also clinched a regional tournament berth.
“That was probably as good as we’ve played all year for 32 minutes,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “We’ve had great runs and stretches, but for 32 minutes, I thought we did what we wanted to do tonight.
“Dawson was great and everyone else played their hearts out.”
Fellow junior Wade Witcher tallied 19 while Cooper Johnson notched a double-double of 11 points and 15 assists.
The Wolves shot a blistering 59.3% from the field.
“We had a great practice on Sunday and on Monday and I knew that these guys wanted to keep playing,” Dyer said. “The effort was just outstanding.”
An up-and-down season for the Pioneers came to a close with a record of 15-13. Clint Pierce had a solid night, finishing with 21 and making several tough up-and-under layups that dazzled the crowd.
Dawson Wagner scored 17 points, but the efforts were simply not enough against the hot-shooting Wolves.
Crockett did shoot 47.1% from the field and had only three of its 10 turnovers in the second half, but Connell attributed most of the credit to West Ridge making big shot after big shot.
“When someone is shooting that well and they’re hitting big shots when it mattered,” Connell said. “We went on a little run and then they hit two 3-pointers. We’d get a little run and they’d make a couple of layups and we turned the ball over.
“Our guys played a great ball game and they didn’t quit. I’m very proud of this game.”
Arnold got rolling in the second quarter, hitting for nine points and making all of his four field goals to help give the Wolves a 10-point lead at the break.
Both teams started out hot from the field and Crockett owned a one-point lead, but the Wolves quickly answered with an eight-point run in the second quarter to grab the lead back.
West Ridge’s game against the top-seeded Indians will be at 7 p.m. inside the Buck Van Huss Dome on Thursday.
“I didn’t even put the bracket up,” Dyer said. “It’s one game at a time.”