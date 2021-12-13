JONESBOROUGH — One week and a location change made all the difference for the David Crockett boys basketball team in Monday’s nonconference game with Unicoi County.
Seven days after getting blown out in Erwin, the Pioneers repaid the favor by jumping out early and coasting to a 73-61 win.
The Pioneers (8-3) hit eight 3-pointers in the first period and built a 12-point lead that proved to be insurmountable.
Dawson Wagner led the way with 20 points after not getting a bucket the last time out against the Blue Devils, but it was Seth Britton’s and Jacob Ayers’ sharpshooting to start that propelled the Jonesborough boys over the top.
“That was one of those that you just sit back as a coach and say that it’s a long basketball game,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “There was a time when we weren’t making shots.
“I had so many coaches messaging me asking if Dawson played that night. It just wasn’t like him because he’s been around the area for a long time.”
Grant Hensley showed the way for Unicoi County (7-7) with 23 points while Eli Johnson netted 13.
Star post player Lucas Slagle was held in check for the evening, only finishing with nine points, but it was mostly due to Crockett rotating in comparable big men to defend him in the paint.
“We didn’t have (Z Mirhabibi) in the last game against them and we were in a bad place with a lot of guys sick at that time,” Connell said. “I thought tonight that we’re still getting everybody back, but we’re still not there yet.”
Crockett started off the game red hot, making 50% of its shots in the first half. The Pioneers ultimately cooled off and shot 43.5% for the game and only made one shot from distance after the opening eight minutes.
Connell believes the defense is what won his squad the game in the end.
“We did what we were supposed to do on the defensive end,” Connell said. “We didn’t have to say much to them to get them to play well. We knew what we were going up against.”
GIRLS David Crockett 70, Unicoi County 44
The Lady Pioneers (10-1) jumped out to an early lead thanks to a good inside-out game between center Kadence Fannon and the outside shooters.
Fannon ended the night with a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds and Crockett netted eight shots from long distance.
“That’s what we play off of and I feel like we’ve got a player at every position,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We hit shots from the outside and Kadence Fannon really carried us tonight. Last week, it was Nora (Walters) with a big double-double and tonight it was Kadence.
“It’s great to have those twin towers inside.”
Walters also finished in double digits for Crockett, netting 12 points. The Lady Pioneers shot 26-for-55 for the game while holding Unicoi County to 15-of-56 from the field.
Olivia Bailey had 12 points to lead the Lady Blue Devils (3-9) while Abigail Rush finished with 10.
Crockett’s defense was solid all night, forcing 14 turnovers.
“We forced around 15 turnovers and only committed six or seven; that’s great and that’s winning basketball,” Gouge said. “Unicoi is a good team and we were able to extend the lead in the second half and never look back.”