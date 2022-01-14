It might have been one of the slowest starts to a game so far this season for the David Crockett boys basketball team, but Friday night’s Big 5 Conference contest sure finished with a flurry.
The Pioneers, after only netting eight points in the first period, blasted West Ridge 80-58, bouncing back from an ugly loss on Tuesday to Science Hill.
Crockett (12-7, 1-1) was led by Dawson Wagner’s game-high 22 points, but the real story quickly turned to freshman Jacob Arnold.
The smallest player on the floor netted 20 points, made three critical 3-pointers and was 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
“(Jacob) is going to be special,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “Eleven of those came from the free throw line. In the Hardee’s Classic, he came in against Tennessee High and took care of the basketball. The last 3-pointer he hit was huge because it was a 10-point game and that put it back up to 13.
“Dawson is hard to guard off the ball and if he has any room, he’s at least going to pull the jumper or get to the rim.”
In the last 2:30 of the second quarter, Connell’s quintet not only seized the lead for the first time, but never looked back.
Ethan Barnett (11) and Gage Peterson (10) were also in double figures for Crockett.
“We actually started playing the game of basketball. In the games that we’ve gotten beat, we’ve come down the floor and it’s been one pass and a shot,” Connell said. “Tonight, I feel like we were running an offense and making the extra pass. That’s the biggest thing for us: we’ve got so many guys that can play the game and do different things.
“We just have to find ways to get everyone into the ballgame and I feel like we did that tonight.”
The Wolves (12-8, 0-3) got 13 points from Wade Witcher and 11 from Cooper Johnson, but they could not overcome 21 turnovers. Most came in the third quarter when Crockett outscored the Blountville bunch 19-8.
“In the last two minutes of the second quarter and the beginning of third, we had some easy shots and we just turned it over,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “They got the momentum after that. They have an excellent basketball team and Crockett played great tonight.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for West Ridge as it plays host to Morristown East on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Hurricanes from District 2 tout a 19-1 record and are led by one of Class 4A’s best guards in Micah Simpson. He averages over 25 points per game.
“There’s nobody in the state that’s played a tougher schedule than we have since Christmas,” Dyer said.
GIRLS
David Crockett 60, West Ridge 53, 3OT
Bella Ferguson may be only a freshman for David Crockett, but she stepped up in the biggest of ways in a thrilling win over West Ridge.
She accounted for 24 points, including seven in the third overtime, as Crockett improved to 16-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
“I honestly thought it was four overtimes and it seemed like it took five hours,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Bella is just a freshman, but she’s our leader and the girls look up to her. The seniors want her to lead and she stepped up tonight.
“She made some big time baskets for us tonight.”
The Lady Wolves (13-7, 0-3) were down by seven points with 90 seconds left in the third overtime, but cut the lead down to three with under 45 seconds and had the ball.
A bad shot by West Ridge and ensuing defensive rebound pretty much put the game on ice for Crockett. Emily Trivette was also huge for the victors, pouring in 23 and making three crucial 3-pointers.
The Lady Wolves fought valiantly, but ultimately could not overcome some early shooting woes.
Neither team was sterling from the charity stripe as West Ridge went 10 of 25 while Crockett 21 of 35.
Jaelyn West ended up leading West Ridge in scoring with 17 points — 14 of which came in the fourth quarter and the ensuing extra periods. Emma Niebruegge had 15 for the Lady Wolves.
“We’ve been struggling and that’s something that we’ve been telling our kids,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “This one hurts, but that was some toughness that I haven’t seen in a long time in those kids.
“I’m super proud of them. I told them that we just have to trust the process and I feel like we made a step forward in the right direction.”
The first half was rather ugly as neither squad could get into a rhythm and every other possession seemed to be a turnover. Crockett had 11 in the first 16 minutes while the Lady Wolves tallied six.
Crockett did manage to snag the lead early in the second quarter thanks to the sharpshooting of Ferguson, who made a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.