KINGSPORT — The Hampton boys basketball team's bench played a large role in Monday night’s 73-37 Watauga Valley Conference win at Sullivan North.
The Bulldogs scorched the nylon inside J. Richard Carroll Gymnasium at a 60.4% clip, led by Michael Harrison's 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting and two free throws. Morgan Lyons added 11 points and Garrett Vines finished with 10.
Isaiah McCoury scored 11 points coming off Hampton, which accounted for 31 of the team's total points.
“Our pressure defense turned into offense,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “We had 19 assists. I thought we really shared the ball and the kids played together. It was good chemistry and I was proud of them.”
North turned the ball over in four of its first five possessions and was down 12-2 before half the first quarter was over. The Golden Raiders were guilty of 20 turnovers, but just six came in the second half.
Isaiah Pruitt was North's leading scorer, netting 10 and making the only 3-pointer of the game for the Raiders to start the second quarter.
The Raiders had a rough night from the field, going 14-of-50 and having a four-plus minute scoring drought in the middle of the third quarter.
In that same time frame, Hampton went on a 13-0 run and stretched a 21-point lead out to 24.
The ’Dogs had a tough schedule early on, playing the likes of Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill before the new year — and those tough teams have made Smith’s outfit only better.
“The bench came in tonight and played super,” Smith said. “Our kids have battled this season and they’ve continued to get better.”