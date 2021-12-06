ERWIN — Unicoi County was on fire shooting the basketball Monday night at the Devils Den.
As a result, the Blue Devils smoked visiting David Crockett 70-49 in their non-conference matchup. Unicoi County (6-4), which has now won five straight games, led by as many as 27 points before the Pioneers (6-2) closed the margin in the final quarter.
The Blue Devils’ Caleb Swinehart torched the nets for five shots from 3-point range. Normally a blue-collar kid who does the tough work on the defensive end, Swinehart ended with a team-high 17 points.
“It felt good every time the ball left my hand. I just pride myself on being confident on whatever needs to be done, if that means 10 rebounds and no points, or 17 points,” Swinehart said. “I work hard in practice and do what I can to help the team win.”
The Blue Devils had a balanced scoring attack as Lucas Slagle scored 15 points. Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson each had 13 often slicing to the basket and Ty Johnson scored a dozen.
Unicoi County also shined on the defensive end, giving the Pioneers fits with a 2-3 zone defense.
Scoring the first seven points of the game, the Blue Devils led 19-9 at the end of one quarter and 41-22 at halftime.
“Our guys really got after it,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “We’ve run that zone the last couple of games and it’s something where our guys have bought in to be really active. They got a couple of looks and a couple of o-boards from the back side, but for the most part we did a good job of containing the dribble and keeping the ball out of the paint.
“Tonight makes four out of five games we’ve kept teams under 50 points. If we keep them under 50, I feel like we have a good chance to win.”
Unicoi made sure it stayed that way, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout the second half.
Crockett, playing without one of its three tall posts in Z Mirhabibi, was led by Gage Peterson’s 17 points. Clint Pierce battled to 13 points and Seth Britton scored 11.
The Pioneers will get a chance to avenge the loss a week from now as the teams are scheduled to play Monday, Dec. 13 in Jonesborough.
GIRLS
David Crockett 52, Unicoi County 41
The Lady Pioneers (7-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter to turn away the challenge from the Lady Devils (3-6). It was the first win for the Crockett girls program over Unicoi County in eight years.
The combination of Nora Walters and Kadence Fannon dominated on the inside. Walters finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Fannon contributed 13 points and nine rebounds.
“We wanted to pound it inside and got it inside a lot. That was our game plan,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Nora and Kadence carried us tonight. I was proud of their effort because we couldn’t get it going from the outside.”
Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson accounted for six points and seven assists. The Lady Pioneers took an early 13-4 lead, but Unicoi battled back in what would be a theme for the game.
Crockett led 13-9 at the end of one quarter and 26-22 at the half. After Unicoi County missed a game-tying, 3-point shot early in the third quarter, the Lady Pioneers scored the next seven points to go up by 10.
Unicoi County again responded and trailed 36-30 heading into the final quarter before Crockett pushed the lead to 16 points in the final quarter. Olivia Bailey and Haley Rush scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Devils.