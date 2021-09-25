BULLS GAP — Jared Horstman outdueled fellow Ohio racer Danny Smith to win round 1 of the United Sprint Car Series “Clash at the Gap” on Friday night at Volunteer Speedway.
Horstman, driving the orange No. 17 car, sped to the victory of the extremely fast machines in the 25-lap feature. Landon Britt from Atoka, Tenn., set fast time in qualifying by going 10.932 seconds around the 4/10-mile dirt track for a 131.723 mph lap.
It was the second win of the season for Horstman in Tennessee after winning at Sweetwater in May. Smith followed him to the finish line with Eric Riggins Jr. third. Two-time USCS national champion Morgan Turpen was fourth. Britt finished fifth, one spot ahead of 13-time national champion Terry Gray.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Knoxville driver Adam Mitchell came out on top of his longstanding battle with Parrottsville’s Wayne Rader to win the Sportsman Late Model feature. Addison Cardwell finished third.
Mac Lockhart from Lutrell had to fend off the Mays family to win the Classic feature. Jonesborough driver Bobby Mays finished second with his nephew Marcus Mays third. Johnson City driver Charles Bates finished fourth ahead of Kevin Crane and Jeff Mays, who is Bobby’s brother and Marcus’ father.
James Burnette was the Front Wheel Drive winner with Clint Cox and Austin Maples taking the other podium finishes.