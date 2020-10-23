ROAN MOUNTAIN — Johnson County found a way in the second half Friday night.
The Longhorns scored 27 points after halftime to pull away for a 35-8 victory over Cloudland in non-conference football action at Orr Field.
Johnson County improved to 4-4 heading into a crucial Region 1-3A meeting with Unicoi County next week. Cloudland fell to 5-4.
Ethan Bower had four touchdowns — including a pick-six on defense — on the night to lead the Longhorns, while Connor Simcox went 8-for-11 passing for 97 yards and three scores.
EVEN FIRST HALF
Johnson County opened the scoring quick as Bower caught a Simcox pass for a 39-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive. Sam Mann added the two-point conversion.
The ’Landers, however, answered with a 15-play drive that ended when Seth Birchfield scored on a 1-yard run. Cloudland evened the game with Chase Shell hitting Bentley Gilbert for a two-point conversion.
The teams swapped punts until Cloudland went on a 15-play drive that ended up empty after an unsuccessful fourth-and-goal in the closing minutes of the half. Two quick drives kept the game tied at 8-8 going to the break.
In the first two quarters, Cloudland ran 32 plays while the Longhorns finished with 12.
LONGHORNS BREAK IT OPEN
The Longhorns took control midway through the third quarter and left no doubt in the fourth.
Simcox and Bower hooked up for a 31-yard touchdown to take a 14-8 lead into the final quarter.
Johnson County pushed the lead to two scores with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Simcox to Bower, then Bower got a defensive score with a pick-six that covered 49 yards.
The Longhorns capped off the scoring with a Mann 12-yard touchdown — a play after he ran 58 yards before Gilbert chased him down.
LEADERS
Mann finished with nine carries for 82 yards in the game, while Stacy Greer added 38 yards.
Birchfield paced the Cloudland offense with 129 yards on 26 carries, while Coy Laney had 36 tough yards for CHS.
Shell added 54 yards passing.
UP NEXT
Cloudland will close out the regular season with a home game against Sullivan North, while Johnson County will travel to Unicoi County in a matchup that features huge playoff implications for both squads.