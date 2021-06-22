Katie Cronin has done a lot in a short amount of time on the field for the Milligan University softball program.
The sophomore outfielder from Greeneville collected first-team All-America honors from the NAIA last week.
“I honestly couldn’t believe it when I found out,” Cronin said.
Cronin was not only a reliable glove in the outfield — only making three errors on the season — but she was also clutch at the plate.
She spent most of the season atop the national batting leaderboard and finished tied for the top spot with a .519 average.
That mark also set the program record for single-season batting average, as did her total of 25 multi-hit games.
“I really didn‘t even know that I was at the top of the leaderboard in terms of batting average,” she said. “I try not to look at those things because it screws me up and it makes you think about every at-bat differently.”
Furthermore, Cronin was best when it counted, hitting .578 and tallying a .589 on-base percentage in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.
Cronin finished second nationally with an average of 1.75 hits per game, and led the Lady Buffs in runs (39), RBIs (35), doubles (13), stolen bases (19) and on-base percentage (.529).
Unsurprisingly, she was named the AAC Player of the Year and was an NFCA All-Region first-team selection, helping lead Wes Holly’s squad to the NAIA Softball World Series for the first time.
“Playing for Coach Holly is an honor because he has such a great reputation,” she said. “I honestly think that the reason we played so well was because of the energy that we had around the team. It felt like we were so close and the coaches even said so that the energy around this team was different.”
Milligan posted a 32-9 worksheet and won the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season title. The Lady Buffs were eventually eliminated by Ottawa, 3-1, in a losers’ bracket game on May 28.
“Winning that first game of the opening round was probably my favorite moment of the season,” Cronin said. “We went down there and the atmosphere was so different. We knew going in that we had never won the opening-round game before and once we did that, we kept saying that all we had to do was win two more.
“That was a great experience, though, and it was so much fun to play with this team.”