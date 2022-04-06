At the top of the Northeast Tennessee home-run list is a player from Providence Academy who is in his second season of varsity high school baseball.
And yet, as students sometimes chant from the stands, “He’s a freshman!”
Nathan Eisfelder is a 6-foot, 180-pound outfielder, pitcher and catcher, whose plate skills belie his age.
“This kid is special,” said Providence coach Jeff Reed, a former major-leaguer with many years of experience as a coach at both the professional and high school levels. “He’s just one of those kids you see come around once in about 20 years.
“His instincts are off the chart. It’s his adjustability to different pitches. He can take a bad swing one pitch and correct it on the next pitch.”
Eisfelder has already parked six balls this season, two more than his closest competitor. This week’s stats for baseball and softball include home runs and strikeouts. For soccer, goals scored is on the list. More categories will be added in the coming weeks.
Home runs for Eisfelder haven’t come against chopped liver as the Knights have played a tough schedule. Of their 14 opponents, 10 have a winning record.
In 49 at-bats this season, Eisfelder is hitting .446 with five doubles, two triples, 21 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He has helped Providence to a record of 9-6 as it travels to play Christian Academy of Knoxville on Thursday.
Esifelder’s Perfect Game grade is an eight, which projects as a “potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect” and the exit velocity off his bat ranks in the 90th percentile for his graduation class.
But Eisfelder is just now getting his feet wet, and Reed pointed there is much work to do.
“Will he continue to work?” Reed said. “Will he continue to improve? If he does, the sky is the limit for this young man.”
Eisfelder moved from Los Angeles to the Tri-Cities area with his dad, Jeff Eisfelder — who also joined the Providence program as an assistant coach.
“From Day 1, he got along with everybody,” Reed said. “He’s a great teammate, and his mom and dad are great people. He loves baseball and loves school. He has a bright future.”
Reed knows what it takes, and said he sees the foundation for success in Eisfelder.
“I look back at myself when I was a freshman in high school,” Reed said. “I played in a good program. He has the power I never had at that age. He probably runs a little better than I did. His arm is stronger than mine was, and I didn’t have his instincts. And I was the 12th pick overall in the major-league draft as a senior.”
Eisfelder’s hitting is a little more advanced than his pitching, but Reed said that part of his game is coming.
“He’s a little raw out there, but I see more in him,” Reed said. “He pulls his cap down and attacks hitters. That’s stuff you can’t teach. Some kids just have that in them.”