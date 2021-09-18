The one-two punch of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors delivered a knockout blow to Delaware State.
Holmes rushed for 157 yards and Saylors added 109 as East Tennessee State rolled past the visiting Hornets 38-6 in a non-conference football game Saturday night at Greene Stadium.
It was the third time the two have broken 100 yards in the same game.
Holmes broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and moved into second place on the ETSU career rushing list with 3,079 yards. He passed Brian Edwards, who had 2,930 yards from 1994-98 and is now chasing Brandon Walker and his record of 4,095.
Jalen Porter had four of ETSU’s seven quarterback sacks as the Bucs, ranked 16th in the FCA national poll, improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1999.
ETSU scored on all four of its first-half possessions beginning with Tyler Keltner’s 22-yard field goal.
A decisive drive took 8:25 off the clock in the second quarter and put ETSU up 24-0. The 14-play drive covered 86 yards and ended with Holmes’ 2-yard touchdown run.
Saylors had touchdown runs of 20 and 36 yards. Isaiah Wilson also had a touchdown for the Bucs. Tyler Riddell connected with Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. It was Wilson’s first touchdown and it came on a diving catch.
WELCOME BACK
Linebacker Jared Folks and defensive end Austin Lewis made their first appearances this season for the Bucs after missing the first two games with injuries. Lewis recovered a fumble in the first half to set up Saylors’ 20-yard touchdown run that put the Bucs up 10-0.
ON THE BOARD
Delaware State got on the board nine seconds before halftime on an 18-yard touchdown from Jared Lewis to Trey Gross, who broke a tackle to get into the end zone. The TD was set up by a 54-yard return by Kwannah Kollie. A blocked extra point left ETSU up 24-6 at halftime.
TOUGH TRIP, LONG DAY
Delaware State arrived in Johnson City on Saturday instead of coming in a day early as most teams do. The team reportedly couldn’t find hotel accommodations because of the races going on at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Hornets (1-2) left their stadium at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and flew into Knoxville. They were flying directly home after the game.
QB NUMBERS
After Riddell completed 9 of 16 passes for 140 yards, he was replaced by Brock Landis to start the fourth quarter. Landis promptly threw an interception on his first pass.
GETTING HIS KICKS
ETSU unveiled a new punter. Nate Brackett, a freshman from Rockwood, took over for Garrett Taylor, who averaged 34.2 yards on four punts last week.
After not being called upon to punt in the first half, Brackett unleashed a 48-yard bomb that turned over and pinned Delaware State at its own 7-yard line.
It was his only kick of the night.
BACK-TO-BACK SACKS
As the Hornets began to move the ball in the third quarter, getting into ETSU territory, Porter put an end to the threat by sacking Jared Lewis on consecutive drop-backs and forcing Delaware State to punt.
Porter’s four sacks tied for the second most in program history.
UP NEXT
The Bucs open Southern Conference play with a game at Samford on Saturday. The Bulldogs feature SoCon preseason player of the year, quarterback Liam Welch.