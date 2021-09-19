Quay Holmes not only shed a few tackles, he might have shed the only knock on his game.
Holmes’ 64-yard yard touchdown run capped the 16th-ranked Bucs’ 38-6 victory over Delaware State on Saturday night. It was a play where he showed finishing speed as he sprinted past defenders into the end zone.
“I feel like a lot of people, their biggest critique of me is I can’t break the long runs,” Holmes said. “It’s something I’ve heard for years and years. One thing about me, I take things very personal, so any time I’m able to break a run I definitely make sure I try to do it.”
As Holmes’ moved up the ETSU career rushing list, much of his reputation came from one game. Ironically, it was the game where he set the school’s single-game rushing record.
As he rushed for 255 yards in a 38-33 win over Mercer in 2019, Holmes broke off runs of 74 and 64 yards, only to be chased down before reaching the end zone.
Holmes’ 157 yards on Saturday moved him to 3,079 for his career, second all-time at ETSU. He would have to average 127 per game to catch Brandon Walker’s record of 4,095 before the end of the regular season. He’s averaging 123.
Holmes has another year of eligibility after this season.
“It feels great,” Holmes said. “Coming here, I definitely wanted to leave a legacy and make history. Being second all-time, that’s not something to scoff at. I give God the glory for that. I’m proud of everybody who had something to do with it. The O-line, coaches, I’m just thankful for everybody.”
As usual, Holmes’ wasn’t a one-man rushing show. Jacob Saylors ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as well. It was the third time the two have broken 100 yards in the same game.
“I feel like we bring two different styles,” Holmes said. “Defenses can’t really key on to one. I’m definitely proud of him for what he’s been able to do in his years here.”
Saylors is closing in on the top 10 for career rushing. He has 1,732 yards and needs 67 more to pass Gaven Varner for 10th.
FOLKS BACK
Jared Folks, the Southern Conference’s co-defensive player of the year, made his first appearance of the season and made his presence felt. Folks had six tackles, including a 14-yard quarterback sack.
“Jared is a good player,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “You don’t become the defensive player of the year and an All-American by not being a good player. It was good to get him back out there.”
In Folks’ absence, Stephen Scott emerged as a top-notch linebacker, something Sanders says will help the team going forward.
“Just having both of them – you know we always talk about Quay and Jacob – well now you have Stephen Scott and Jared Folks splitting time at the same position. How much better is that going to make us through the course of the season?”
MORE LINEBACKER DEPTH
With linebacker Donovan Manuel sitting out the first half after being ejected for targeting last week, Colton Lakes made the start and made four tackles. Manuel came in with fire in his eyes and racked up six tackles in the second half.
Another fill-in, outside linebacker Jalen Porter, started for the injured Blake Bockrath and sacked Delaware State quarterback Jared Lewis four times.