BRISTOL — A racer from the Tar Heel State used his lead foot to win the opening race of the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Austin Holcombe, an Elm City, North Carolina, driver, got out front and stayed there in Tuesday’s 20-lap Sport Mod feature at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Driving a white No. 8 car with bright pink wheels, Holcombe fended off challenges from a quartet of Midwest racers for the victory.
“This is awesome to get a win here. I can’t thank my crew guys, my sponsors, my family enough. This is a huge deal to be a part of,” Holcombe said. “I’ve loved Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch racing here. This is just amazing.”
Brock Gronwold, a Minnesota racer in the white and orange No. 2 machine, finished second. Iowa racers Matthew Looft in the multi-colored No. 9 and Alec Fett in the No. 08 took home the third and fourth positions.
Nick Dieter, another Midwesterner who races with the group in Iowa and Minnesota, rounded out the top five.
None of them had anything for Holcombe, who won by a .823 of a second.
“We had a really good race car. It was really tight, so I still need to work on it a little bit,” Holcombe said. “I need to get a little better on the restarts so I might need to throw a little gear to it. We’ve got a good race car and there is a good group of cars here. Everybody is fast and on top of each other. If you slip an inch, you can lose a mile.”
Racing on the half-mile at Bristol was different for Holcombe. He normally competes at County Line Raceway, a track owned by his grandparents and literally in his back yard. He also races at some other smaller tracks in the Carolinas.
The guys know him for the pink wheels, which his wife encouraged him to put on the car. He’s branched out recently, racing some up and down the East Coast and going to a race earlier this year at Las Vegas.
Still, there’s nothing for him like winning at Bristol.
“I’m just racing anywhere I can race at,” he said. “This is so awesome to win here tonight.”