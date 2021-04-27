Gavin Cross wasn’t quite as spectacular, but it’s safe to say East Tennessee State would rather not see the Virginia Tech slugger again.
Cross broke open a close game with a two-run double in the fifth inning and the Hokies went on to beat ETSU 12-0 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night in Blacksburg, Virginia.
The Hokies, who fell out of the Top 25 after dropping three in a row to N.C. State over the weekend, improved to 22-15. ETSU fell to 18-18.
Just three weeks ago, Cross hit for cycle — including a grand slam — and had seven RBIs in Virginia Tech’s 15-5 win over the Bucs. The Bristol native and former Tennessee High star wasn’t that productive this time, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs before being lifted for a pinch hitter with his team up 11-0 in the eighth inning. In two games against ETSU, where his dad Adam played, Cross is 7 for 10 and has driven in nine runs.
Cross, a candidate for Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, raised his batting average to a team-leading .404. He also leads the Hokies with 10 home runs and is tied for the top with 33 RBIs.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Hokies opened the scoring in the second inning when Tanner Thomas’ RBI single scored Kevin Madden.
That’s the way it stood until ETSU reliever Hunter Townsend walked the bases loaded with no outs, bringing Cross to the plate. The ensuing double made it 3-0 and keyed a six-run inning that left the Hokies up 7-0.
Zach Kirby (1-1) started for the Bucs and was a hard-luck loser. He allowed four hits and one run in three innings. He struck out five batters and left with a 1-0 deficit.
BY THE NUMBERS
Four Virginia Tech pitchers held the Bucs to six hits. ETSU pitchers issued seven walks and allowed 11 hits.
Madden also had three hits and drove in four runs for the Hokies.
UP NEXT
ETSU opens a three-game series at Mercer on Friday while Virginia Tech starts a three-game home series against Virginia the same day.