ABINGDON, Va. — It had been 70 years since a Hogan won a green jacket — until Sunday, that is.
Matthew Hogan won the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship and claimed a green jacket in the process. His prize — a letterman’s jacket with Glenrochie Country Club’s logo on the chest — wasn’t exactly like the one his namesake, Ben Hogan, last won at the Masters in 1953, but it made the winner happy nonetheless.
“This feels great,” said Hogan, a Johnson City resident who is about to finish his sophomore year at Science Hill High School. “I’m going to go home and hang this jacket up. We’ll probably go eat a steak first.”
Hogan began the day with a three-shot lead after opening with a 73. He shot 76 in the final round and won by two strokes with a 149 total after a birdie on the final hole. He admitted not knowing how he stood with the nearest competitors throughout the final round. In fact, as the three players in the final group checked their scorecards, they were all trying to figure out how they finished.
“I feel like if I did know, I would have kind of let off the gas a little bit,” Hogan said. “It’s great starting off the summer with a solid win on a great course.”
Paul Haire, Hogan’s teammate at Science Hill, and Knoxville’s Conner Williams tied for second at 151. Haire got an assist from Hogan on the final hole when his approach shot hit Hogan’s ball and stopped close. He made the birdie putt to climb into the tie for second.
Haire and Hogan are members at Blackthorn Club and play a lot of golf together, so they enjoyed battling each other on Sunday.
“We play basically every day,” Haire said. “That was fun playing with him today.”
Dobyns-Bennett golfer Blake Adams tied for fourth at 153 with Morristown’s Greyson Smith. Will Wells, another Science Hill golfer, was in a tie for sixth at 157 with Old Hickory’s Lane Walton and Murfreesboro’s Owen Zubkus.
In the Boys 14-Under Division, Raymond ReBell of Maryville ran away to an 11-stroke victory after shooting 73 for a 147 total. Knoxville’s Tyler Stafford and Oak Ridge’s Lews Niad tied for second at 158.
The Girls Division was the most competitive. Brook Farmer of Corryton beat Calley Holbert of Knoxville on the second hole of a sudden death playoff. They both shot 74 to finish tied at 155.
First-round leader Alexis Fishel of Lenoir City finished a shot back after a 77. Brook Bennett of College Grove tied Fishel for third.
The tournament annually awards two $1,000 college scholarships to participants, based on academics, community service and athletic achievements. This year’s winners were Parker Leming, who plays at West Ridge, and Sydney Courtney of Morristown East.
— — —
Bill Webster Junior Championship
Final results
Sunday
Glenrochie CC
Abingdon, Va.
Par 72
Boys 15-18
Matthew Hogan, Johnson City 73-76–149
Conner Williams, Knoxville 76-75–151
Paul Haire, Jonesborough 77-74151
Greyson Smith, Morristown 77-76–153
Blake Adams, Kingsport 77-76–153
Lane Walton, Old Hickory 80-77–157
Owen Zubkus, Murfreesboro 80-77–157
Will Wells, Jonesborough 82-75–157
Hudson Capps, Knoxville 84-74–158
Wyatt Cochran, Blountville 80-78–158
Matthew McCorkel, Tazewell 78-81–159
Dalton Sharp, Elizabethton 80-79–159
James Gayle, Bristol, Va. 80-81–161
Lane Stokes, Knoxville 78-85–163
Will Carrier, Bluff City 82-81–163
Conner Hall, Knoxville 83-79–162
Carter Myers, Bluff City 83-81–164
Samuel DeBord, Bristol, Va. 88-80–168
Tripp Lively, Bristol 83-85–168
Carson Sickmiller, Lebanon 86-86–172
Austin Williams, Mount Carmel 88-85–173
Mason Wilson, Elizabethton 83-91-174
Ryley Forster, Maryville 88-88–176
Zachary Voiles, Rogersville 86-92–178
Matthew Durham, Bluff City 88-90–178
Seth Ailey, Powell 93-89–182
Chandler Myers, Bluff City 96-86–182
Jed Hammond, Abingdon, Va. 90-95–185
Cooper Hurst, Richlands 88-97–185
Blake Dawson, Knoxville 103-86–189
Parker Leming, Blountville 93-99–192
Nate Harper, Bristol, Va. 98-95–193
Luke Craft, Sevierville 104-100–204
— — —
Boys 14-Under
Raymond ReBell, Maryville 74-73–147
Tyler Stafford, Knoxville 77-81–158
Lewis Niad, Oak Ridge 78-80–158
Brady Morris, Powell 79-81–160
Max Green, Knoxville 81-80–161
Jayden Foster, Kingsport 81-81–162
Isaac Helphinstine, Johnson City 83-82–165
Alex Green, Knoxville 84-82–166
Peyton Robinson, Kingsport 84-83–167
Linfan Li, Johnson City 83-84–167
Luke McGhee, Powell 82-87–169
Dane Helzer, Knoxville 90-79–169
Harris Camp, Roanoke, Va. 85-85–170
Bryson Hardin, Roan Mountain 80-91–171
Joel Crisp, Knoxville 89-83–172
Davis Cook, Abingdon, Va. 86-90–176
Carson Roberson, Powell 91-86–177
Jaycob Fowler, Jonesborough 93-88–181
Ben Vandergriff, Johnson City 96-88–184
Jake Jennings, Bristol 95-92–187
Will Scott, Knoxville 98-89–187
Brady White, Marion, Va. 101-103–204
Ethan Bryant, Kingsport 106-106–212
Ross Gibson, Abingdon Va. 121-116–237
— — —
Girls 12-18
*-won sudden death playoff
*-Brook Farmer, Corryton 81-74–155
Calley Holbert, Knoxville 81-74–155
Alexis Fishel, Lenior City 79-77–156
Brooke Bennett, College Grove 82-74–156
Lauren Davis, Knoxville 81-76–157
Aliezah Robinson, Kingsport 85-74–159
Isabella Coughlin, Knoxville 86-73–159
Caraline Adkins, Kingsport 92-82–174
Savannah Riley, Glade Spring, Va. 94-86–180
Sydney Courtney, Whitesburg 95-90–185
Brylee Catron, Greeneville 96-91–187
Lilli Kate Barker, Rogersville 101-88–189
Ava Shafe, Knoxville 101-91–192
Isla Searcy, Bristol 102-96–198
Bridget Hedinger, Knoxville 104-102–206
Ella Walker, Abingdon, Va. 129-124–253