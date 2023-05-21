ABINGDON, Va. — It had been 70 years since a Hogan won a green jacket — until Sunday, that is.

Matthew Hogan won the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship and claimed a green jacket in the process. His prize — a letterman’s jacket with Glenrochie Country Club’s logo on the chest — wasn’t exactly like the one his namesake, Ben Hogan, last won at the Masters in 1953, but it made the winner happy nonetheless.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you