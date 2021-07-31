KINGSPORT — Dillon Hodge beat the odds to win his first race of the season at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
With his dad, Johnny, serving as his pit crew, the 18-year-old Kingsport driver grabbed the lead at the start of the NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock feature and led all 60 laps.
With his No. 51 Chevrolet out front, Hodge wasn’t about to relinquish the lead. He held off points leader Nik Williams on the 3/8-mile concrete oval to score his first win since 2018.
”We’ve been fast the last couple of weeks,” Hodge said. ”Bobby Hall did some work to the car and I really liked it. I was pretty confident in the car. It was just me, whether I could make the 60 laps around here.
”About 40 laps in, my hands were getting numb, but he wasn’t catching me. So, I just drove away.”
Driving the black No. 32 Chevrolet, Williams kept the pressure on as Hodge held about a two-car length advantage. With 10 laps to go, Hodge started inching away to win by four car lengths at the end.
Williams, the 2019 track champion, was glad Hodge could win if he couldn’t. The two have been fast friends, growing up racing on the same go-kart team — often traveling and rooming together. Williams was amongst the first to congratulate Hodge after the victory.
”It was a good points night as I finished ahead of who I needed to. We got the pole and an extra point, but the car just wasn’t there to get the win tonight,” Williams said. ”Dylan and I have raced together since we were little. It’s cool to see him up here in victory lane.”
Brad Housewright, in the white No. 88 Chevy, kept his grip on second place in the points with another top-three finish. Wayne Hale and Joey Trent, each like Housewright with one win this season, finished fourth and fifth.
SPORTSMAN SPECTACULAR
Rusty Clendenin and Kevin Wolfe had the best duel of the season, running side-by-side for 22 of the 30 laps with six lead changes in the Sportsman feature.
Clendenin, a Church Hill driver, finally cleared Wolfe with two laps to go and drove his white No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro to his sixth win of the season.
”You have some drivers you can race hard and you can trust them,” Clendenin said. ”If we could run every race like that, door-to-door, I’d be tickled pink.”
Wolfe, in the black No. 17 Camaro, had the advantage in turns 1-2, but Clendenin would often pull back up in turns 3-4. He talked about the fierce battle, but the respect they have for each other.
”A lot of it is trust. He’s not going to take me out and if there’s contact, it’s incidental,” Wolfe said. ”That last lap, if I could have gotten to him though, I would have tried to wiggle him.”
However, Wolfe was disqualified for refusing to tear down his motor down after the race.
Jenna Wagner moved up to the runner-up spot. Chris Tunnell, Marty Tunnell and Austin Brooks rounded out the top five.
PURE 4 EXCITEMENT
Proving that rubbing is racing, Keith Helton made a final-lap pass of Kenny Absher to win a special 35-lap race for the Pure 4 class.
Coming off turn two with two laps to go, Helton’s orange No. 9 Saturn moved to the inside of Absher’s No. 11 Toyota as the two traded sheet metal. It led to the winning pass and the second win of the season for Helton, who is running a limited schedule.
”It was a lot of fun," Helton said. "We had to come through the field, but got lucky and had a couple of cautions so I could get up there to him. I have a lot of respect for Kenny. I watched him growing up when he raced my dad. I was getting around a lapped car and got into him. I figured he would get back into me and pay me back.”
There were no hard feelings between the Kingsport drivers. However, Absher did have crew members from Brandon Sutherland’s team confront him after the race.
Absher and Sutherland had made contact earlier with it leading to Sutherland’s No. 25 car overheating and knocked out of the race.
”It was some good racing and I hate that Brandon went out,” Absher said. ”He got me going down the front straightaway and I got him back going into three. I hit him, but I think he slowed down a little bit. But I was trying to get to him and let him know I wasn’t happy.”
Bruce Crumbley, Chad Jeffers and Braedan Christian took the third through fifth positions.
SWECKER SWEEP
Jay Swecker avoided a pair of multi-car pileups to win the first of two Pure Street features.
The driver of the orange and black No. 77 Camaro held off a hard-charging Tony Dockery in the opener. Billy Walters, Jamie Meadows and Buzz Smith rounded out the top five.
Swecker completed the sweep, taking the lead from Austin Walters with four laps to go in the nightcap. The wins were Swecker’s fifth and sixth of the season.
Dockery got around Austin Walters to finish second. Billy Walters, Austin’s father, was fourth with Rob Austin fifth.
MOD 4 STREAK ENDS
Kevin Canter and Dennis Arnold crossed the finish line 1-2 for the eighth consecutive race in the Mod 4 class, but it wasn’t the end result.
Canter was later disqualified for refusing to go through an engine teardown on his No. 3 Ford after the race. He didn't want to go through the extra work with plans to race the car at Motor Mile (Va.) Speedway on Saturday.
It ended his streak of nine straight wins at Kingsport to start the season.
Arnold picked up his first win in the No. 71 Chevrolet. He was followed by Billy Duty in the No. 21 Wood Brothers-inspired Pontiac second.
Hershell Robinette, the grandfather of Canter, moved up to third with Ted Glover Jr. and Joey Amburgey rounding out the top five.