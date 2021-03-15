East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders is about to take his team on the road for the first time and he says in this unique season, nothing is the same as it was in the past, not even playing in front of what should be a hostile crowd.
“The one thing right now with COVID, it’s not like you have full stadiums, so it’s not like you have to deal with the noise or quite as much of a hostile environment,” Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “It’s still different playing on the road. Some guys respond really well to it. Some don’t. Hopefully, these guys will.”
The Bucs take on The Citadel on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be their first road game since they ended the 2019 season at Vanderbilt.
Saturday’s game will be The Citadel’s second home game since the “spring” season began. A crowd of 3,108 was at the first, a 25-24 loss to Chattanooga. The team typically averages more than 9,000 fans a game at Hagood Johnson Stadium in “normal” seasons.
“I’ve always personally loved playing on the road,” Sanders said. “As much as it’s great to play in William Greene Stadium and the home fans and that environment, there’s nothing like going on the road and winning and beating somebody on their own home field.”
The Citadel comes in 0-3 since the Southern Conference season began. Counting four non-conference games the Bulldogs played in the fall, they’re 0-7 overall. They’re coming off a 21-14 loss to Western Carolina, a result that left them alone in last place in the SoCon standings.
“The fact that you look and it says 0-7 to me is amazing,” Sanders said. “They’ve got some good defensive football players and they’re doing some good things on offense. It’s going to be quite a challenge. I’m sure they’re going to be licking their chops and feeling like they’ve got a great opportunity with us coming to town.”
The Bucs come in 1-1 after a 17-13 loss to Furman. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead at halftime, only to see it evaporate during the Paladins’ 17-point fourth quarter.
“We had about four plays in that game, offensively, that should have been 20- to 30-yard gains or bigger and we turned them into 10- or 12-yard gains,” Sanders said. “That’s just one guy or two guys doing their job just a little bit better. Some of it is guys competing, trying to make plays, trying to take responsibility to get things done.”
SEEKING ANSWERS
After the loss to Furman, Sanders was perplexed about some of the 10 penalties called against his team. He said he’s sent video of a few plays to the Southern Conference to get some interpretations.
“There’s a few calls I sent in waiting to get responses on, but that’s not unusual,” Sanders said. “There’s one or two of them I need to honestly hear exactly what happened or when the interpretation of the rules changed, because there was a couple of things I’m not familiar with. I think I know the rules pretty well. That’s one of the things I’ve tried to take pride in. I’ve always tried to know the rules and how to play with the rules as they are and how to try to take advantage when you can.”
NO MORE ROSS
Juwan Ross, a defensive lineman who transferred from Old Dominion, didn’t play Saturday and Sanders said he’s no longer part of the team.
“It’s kind of a mutual decision, but it was kind of more his decision than mine,” Sanders said.
Ross had three tackles, including one for loss, in the Bucs’ season-opening victory over Samford.