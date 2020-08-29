Cloudland lost a flood of All-Region 1-A talent to graduation.
Consequently, coach Scott Potter is looking for new luminaries to come pouring in.
Of the 10 Highlanders who achieved all-league status last season, only senior lineman Eli Preswood and junior back Seth Birchfield remain.
While Preswood and Birchfield were instrumental in Cloudland, the region’s perennial champion, rebounding from a 1-4 start to finish 6-6 with a second-round playoff appearance last year, they’ll need some company in forming the 2020 team’s nucleus.
Senior wideout Bentley Gilbert, juniors Caleb Sluder (athlete) and Chase Shell (QB), and sophomore Gage McKinney (athlete) are “the prime candidates to meet that standard.
Gilbert asserted himself with a pair of touchdown receptions during a late-season rout of Johnson County. He can also handle himself on the defensive side, which he exhibited by intercepting a pass in the team’s first-round playoff conquest — a 28-7 triumph over Harriman.
McKinney supplied a 93-yard scoring catch in that postseason conquest, the last of his three TD grabs as a freshman. Shell was the backup QB in 2019, demonstrating promise in his limited playing time — and Sluder could be the X-factor for the Highlanders.
Preswood is the lone holdover from last year’s heralded group of linemen. A nifty runner, Birchfield gradually increased his impact as the 2019 season unfolded and finished with a half-dozen TDs.
Cloudland is banking on junior Maverick Simerly to fill a big need at fullback.