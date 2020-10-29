It will be the most historical game Elizabethton and Sullivan Central have ever played against each other.
The Cyclones will try to make school history with a second straight undefeated regular season while the Cougars are coming off a game where they scored the most points in school history. And barring a pair of stunning upsets, this will be the last-ever football game for the Cougars as Central will no longer be a high school after the 2020-21 school year.
Kickoff for Friday’s Region 1-4A finale is set for 7:30 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium.
Elizabethton is 9-0 while carrying a 5-0 mark in region play. The Cyclones have three undefeated regular seasons in school history: 1938, 1951 and last year when they carried their unbeaten mark all the way to a Class 4A state championship. Elizabethton is ranked No. 1 in the state this season and riding the 24-game winning streak.
Central (4-5 overall) enters with a 2-3 league record. The only path to a playoff berth would be a shocking win over Elizabethton combined with Union County stunning Grainger. Union is the team Central beat 76-6 last week, with the Cougars scoring all of their points before halftime.
Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said his team is thankful to be in position to go 10-0 again.
“We feel really blessed to be a part of something special,” Witten said. “We don’t take it for granted. It’s a great group of young men who have accepted the challenge and worked daily to improve.”
Central head coach Chris Steger said his team is riding a nice wave of momentum, which included a seven-touchdown performance (six passing and one rushing) by quarterback Will Nottingham.
“I believe it was a positive for our team to execute at a very high level,” Steger said. “Anytime you can execute at a high level like that, as a coach you are excited. I think it shows that preparing and doing your job is crucial to success on every play.”
But Steger said he knows the challenge is different this week.
“(The Cyclones) are the defending state champions and they show why every week,” Steger said. “They are very sound in their schemes and execute them at a high level. They have fundamental line play on both sides of the ball and they have competitors at the skill positions. It is impressive to watch when they are executing at a high level. It’s a credit to their coaches and the athletes at the school. They have built it the right way and the kids are bought in to that process.”
Witten said he wants his team to respond to the situation at hand.
“We want to finish the season on a high note,” he said. “It’s the last game ever for Central, so our guys will be ready.
“We want to continue to do things right and make good decisions, build on the run game, force turnovers, and score on special teams.”
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins has thrown for 1,381 yards, rushed for 707 and accounted for 35 touchdowns.
Nottingham has 1,232 yards passing with 16 touchdowns.
SULLIVAN EAST (1-2, 3-4) at GREENEVILLE (4-1, 6-3)
Momentum can probably only carry the Patriots so far, as this is a tough assignment on the road.
East had a big evening against Sullivan North last week, but Greeneville was rolling, too, taking care of Grainger. The Patriots’ last win over Greeneville came in the 2004 playoffs.
Region 1-5A
CHEROKEE (1-3, 2-6) at DANIEL BOONE (3-2, 4-4)
It’s an important game for the Trailblazers because they are coming off an emotional gut punch of a loss against rival David Crockett.
Boone needs to get things back on track in order to create the right mindset for next week’s playoff encounter.
“We need go play with more sense of urgency and better execution,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “This time of year everything is execution, tackling, and taking care of the ball.”
DAVID CROCKETT (5-0, 7-2) at MORRISTOWN EAST (3-2, 5-3)
It’s a tricky spot for the Pioneers. They’ve wrapped up the Region 1-5A title, but don’t want to go into the playoffs off a loss.
Meanwhile, East can move up into the No. 3 spot with a win — even though it will still be on the road for the first round of the playoffs.
COCKE COUNTY (1-4, 2-7) at VOLUNTEER (1-4, 2-7)
No playoffs at stake here, but one of these teams can end with a fifth-place finish and snap a losing skid. The Falcons have lost five in a row while Cocke County has lost three straight.
Region 1-3A
JOHNSON COUNTY (3-1, 5-4) at UNICOI COUNTY (2-2, 4-4)
The region title is dangling out there for the Longhorns to take a swipe at, but the Blue Devils can be equally motivated by Alcoa avoidance for the first round of the playoffs.
And since this has become a pretty good rivalry, it should be a hotly contested encounter.
Region 1-2A
SOUTH GREENE (3-0, 9-0) at HAPPY VALLEY (2-1, 6-2)
It has been a consistent offensive season for the Rebels, who have scored at least four touchdowns in every game except one. They have also allowed three touchdowns or less in every game except one.
That’s a pretty good recipe for being undefeated.
But Happy Valley hasn’t flinched against South Greene, winning seven in a row in the series before the Rebels won 25-6 last year.
HAMPTON (2-1, 7-1) at COSBY (1-2, 2-7)
The Bulldogs are looking to maintain momentum heading into the playoffs as they take on a team they have beaten 11 straight times.
And in the last nine head-to-head contests, 25 points is the closest margin of victory.
Non-region games
SULLIVAN NORTH (0-7) at CLOUDLAND (5-4)
It’s the last football game in North history, and the last chance to avoid going out on a winless note.
The Raiders haven’t scored multiple touchdowns in any game this season while the Highlanders have totaled double digits in every game except one.
SUNBRIGHT (3-5) at UNAKA (3-3)
The Rangers own a two-game winning streak against the Tigers, and have a chance to produce their first winning regular season in 10 years.