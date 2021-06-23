ELIZABETHTON — There’s always a good field and low scores at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament, and nobody’s coming in hotter than Jackson Skeen.
Skeen has won the first two events on the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour, the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club and the Link Hills Invitational. He’ll be hoping to continue that trend at Elizabethton Golf Course this weekend when the 27th annual ETA is held.
The first round is set for Friday and the 54-hole tournament continues through Sunday.
“It feels so good to know all my practice is paying off,” Skeen said. “Winning is hard and to be able to do it two of the three summer tournaments I’ve played in feels great.”
Skeen, a former state champion for Science Hill, won the Tillinghast with flair, holing out a sand wedge approach shot for an eagle at the 16th hole and following it with a tap-in birdie at the par-three 17th. At Link Hills, he closed with a 66 to win by one. In between, he played in the Tennessee State Open, where he made the cut and tied for 40th in a field of pros and amateurs.
“I’m the most confident I’ve ever been in myself on and off the golf course,” he said. “To be confident on the golf course you have to confident off, which is something I’ve been working on since I entered the transfer portal.”
Skeen is transferring from Tennessee to Tennessee Tech, where he will team with defending East Tennessee Amateur champion Chance Taylor in the fall.
The relatively short course at Elizabethton rewards solid wedge play and precision putting, two of Skeen’s strengths. That could set him up for a big weekend.
“Inside 120 and putting have been going very well for me,” he said. “I’ve been working hard on getting dialed in with my wedges. But honestly my whole game has been working well.”
Skeen knows he’ll be chasing history this week in trying to be the first Tillinghast champion to win the ETA. Not only has no golfer won both tournaments in the same year, both events have completely different lists of champions. Nobody who has ever won the Tillinghast has won the ETA.
”That would be very special,” Skeen said. “To think of all the good players that have played in both, it would mean so much to put my name in the records as the only person to win both.”