Justin Hilton was selected as the head football coach at West Ridge on Tuesday.
The new high school located in Blountville will have its initial season in the fall of 2021.
Also announced Tuesday were head coaching assignments for volleyball (Logan Kemp), girls soccer (Emily Robinette), golf (John Wooten) and cross country (Anthony Gragg).
Hilton, who coached Sullivan South to its final games this season, said he’s ready to get started.
“I’m excited about it,” Hilton said. “I’m grateful to Dr. (Josh) Davis and (athletic director) Anthony Richardson for giving me the opportunity,” Hilton said. “I know the histories of Sullivan North and Sullivan Central and Sullivan South, and the commitment and school spirit they have. Combining those, West Ridge could be a special place.”
Hilton has been the head coach at South for four seasons, putting together a solid record of 28-18 — especially considering the Rebels play in a region that has produced the last four Class 4A state champions. His teams had a region record of 15-9 and won two playoff games.
After applying for the job, Hilton put plans in place in case he was selected.
“When our football season ended and I applied, I went into it with the mindset that I would be prepared if they gave me the job,” Hilton said. “I outlined calendars and ways to get the kids in the weight room. I had the plans sitting on my desk.”
The Wolves will be thrown to the wolves right away as they will play in Class 6A along with schools like Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill.
“I think regardless of what classification we were placed in, we were going to be playing those schools anyway,” Hilton said. “I don’t know much about Jefferson County or the other Class 6A schools, but I think our players and coaches will adapt.
“The biggest thing is I feel like we have created more rivalries. It reminds me of the old Big 10 with more local games. I like that.”
Hilton said he will work with Richardson on getting a coaching staff in place.
“I am excited to have coaches who will be in the school and people who want to be involved,” Hilton said. “I think it will eventually end up being something really good.”
Hilton said he has reached out to coaches who were involved when Sullivan South and Sullivan North came into existence in 1980.
“I asked them what they learned 40 years ago that might benefit us now,” Hilton said. “They told me about the little things, like putting a name on their helmets so you don’t call them by number and you call them by name. I’ve learned a lot from guys like John Thomas and Charlie Hicks, and I am going to talk with Mark Smith.”
LOGAN KEMP
He has been the head volleyball coach at Sullivan Central since 2016. This past season, he led the Cougars to the district championship and a regional runner-up finish. He was District 1 coach of the year in each of the last three seasons.
EMILY ROBINETTE
She has been head coach at Sullivan Central since 2017. The Lady Cougars advanced to the region tournament in three of the last four seasons.
JOHN WOOTEN
He has been head coach at Sullivan South since 2018. He led the girls team to a conference title in 2019. He coached Kara Carter, who won the Large School state championship this past season.
ANTHONY GRAGG
He has been the head cross country coach at Sullivan North since 2015 and has over 27 years of experience.
He led North to the state championships in 2018.