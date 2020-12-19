Science Hill’s wrestling program usually hits its stride when the postseason comes around, but one of the main ingredients for that success isn’t available this year.
The Hilltoppers, like other programs, haven’t been able to travel to top-notch events to gain match experience and toughen themselves for late January and early February.
“I don’t think I have a kid who has wrestled more than 10 matches,” head coach Jimmy Miller said. “Normally we would be traveling all over the Southeast, but we haven’t had that opportunity. By Christmas, the kids normally have 20-25 matches under their belts. So we are less than half of normal.”
Also, the Hilltoppers don’t have as many wrestlers on the team this year.
“It’s probably one of the lowest numbers we’ve ever had,” Miller said.
And Science Hill is limiting practice wrestling to one partner in an attempt to soften the effect on the program if someone tests positive for COVID-19.
But despite the difficult path, Miller and his wrestlers are trying to set a strong foundation with a young, but talented, roster.
“I don’t want to say we are rebuild- ing,” said Miller, whose team finished as state runner-up in dual wrestling in 2018. “But we are in a situation where we are relying on some young kids.”
Here’s a look at the top wrestlers for the Hilltoppers this season with comments from Miller.
106 POUNDS
Stiles Miller, Fr.
The head coach’s son is on track for a good future.
“He’s got a tough hard road ahead. But he’s a tough resilient kid. He can do great things over the next four years.”
113 or 120 POUNDS
Isaiah King, Jr.
A transfer from Elizabethton, King is trying to fit into a new program. Miller said things are working out.
120 or 126 POUNDS
Hayden Bodo, Sr.
Seeded No. 1 heading into last year’s region, Bodo got the flu and missed a chance to qualify for the state. The two-time region finalist should be in the mix to reach that level again.
132 pounds
Jake Dempsey, Fr.
Miller called him a “talented wrestler” who is learning the difference between eighth grade and the jump to varsity.
“There are some big old kids out there. But he’s navigating the change pretty good. He could be a Hilltopper to remember one day.”
138 pounds
Javelle Gillespie, Sr.
A two-time state tournament qualifier, Gillespie is one of the Hilltoppers’ best.
“He was one match from placing last year at the state. Hopefully we can get him in the best position to be successful this year.”
Middle weights
Jaime Beck, So.
“Depending on how the weights shake out, he will find his way into the lineup. He’s wrestling well, but needs to get better.”
145 pounds
Braxton Mann, Sr.
Mann is the man for the Hilltoppers, coming off a state runner-up finish last season. Mann also placed third in the state as a sophomore.
“He’s a very talented wrestler and a great kid. I hope he gets the opportunity. There are some really tough kids in that weight class in our region.”
152 pounds
Tripp Miller, Jr.
Coach’s Miller’s oldest son was a state qualifier as a freshman, but got pinched between state champion Tyler Seeley and Mann last year.
“He couldn’t get into the lineup,” Coach Miller said. “That’s typical for us, leaving quality kids on the bench because of depth. But he’s back this year doing good.”
160 pounds
Liam Medina, Sr.
He hasn’t been wrestling for a long time, but Miller said Medina has picked up the sport quickly.
“I expect him to compete. But he will have to run through a Morrisette (one of Dobyns-Bennett’s rock-solid twins) before he could win a region title.”
170 pounds
Peyton Pridemore, Jr.
A new face in the lineup, Pridemore is a strong kid, Miller said.
“We’re looking to get a state qualifier out of him, but he will probably have to eyeball a Morrisette.”
182 poundS
Perry Tate, So.
Missing the state by one match last year, Tate is one of the sophomores who could make some noise.
“This group of sophomores, if we can keep them in the lineup, has the same thing that we hit with a senior-laden run in 2018.”
195 pounds
Devon Medina, So.
“He’s new to the lineup and has put on great weight. We hope to get three years out of him. If these guys all keep their weight, they will be hard to handle the next couple of years.”
220 pounds
Levi Grunder, So.
A shoulder injury may limit Grunder’s season.
“I don’t know if he will return. We will have to look at what we can do to cover for him.”
Heavyweight
Keimel Redford, So.
Getting a year of experience under his belt helped a lot.
“He started as a freshman, which is hard to do. And he has grown leaps and bounds talent-wise and maturity-wise. If he plays his cards right and gets hot at the right time, he could find his way onto the podium (at the state).”
GIRLS
103 or 112 pounds
Ella Rimer, Sr.
She is a returning state qualifier.
“She will push for a high medal this year. She is tough as nails.”
103
Ansley Reed, Fr.
“She wrestled with the middle school program. She could do a lot of damage wrestling only against girls now that she’s in high school.”
125 or 132
Brittany Lopez, Sr.
She could be solid this year, Miller said.
140
Andrea Benitez-Alvarado, Sr.
She finished sixth in the state at 140 pounds last year.
“Like Rimer, she will really push for a high medal at the state this year.”